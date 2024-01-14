EDM@MTL: Game recap

Oilers capitalize on the PP in OT, down Habs in a nailbiter

20240113_EDMMTL_Loss
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL

MONTREAL – The Canadiens conceded a power play goal 2:01 into overtime and fell to the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

The game was less than two minutes old before Cole Caufield gave Montreal the lead. Nick Suzuki delivered a cross-seam pass to Caufield, who made no mistake on the finish for his 12th of the season.

The Canadiens’ lead stood through 40 minutes of play.

Leon Draisaitl broke through for Edmonton 38 seconds into the final stanza to even the game at one. That’s where things stood at the end of regulation, resulting in an overtime period where Evan Bouchard fired home the winner on the man advantage.

Samuel Montembeault made 39 stops in the Habs’ crease in his second consecutive start.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Joshua Roy, a homegrown talent out St-Georges-de-Beauce, QC, made his NHL debut against the Oilers after being recalled from the Laval Rocket on Friday. The 20-year-old skated alongside Sean Monahan and Jesse Ylönen in his first career game.

There’s no better place to play a hockey game on Saturday night, let alone your debut. Just ask Martin St-Louis.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 01:43 0-[1] Caufield (Suzuki, Matheson) – PPG

Cole Caufield scores on the power-play

Edmonton goals

P3 00:38 [1]-1 Draisaitl (Foegele, Kane)

OT 02:01 [2]-1 Bouchard (McDavid, Draisaitl) - PPG

What's next

The Canadiens host their Pride Night on Monday when they welcome Jonathan Drouin and the Colorado Avalanche to the Bell Centre at 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

