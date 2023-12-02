DET@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – Hockey Night in Canada features an Original Six matchup between the Canadiens and the Red Wings at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Canadiens let Thursday’s game slip away, surrendering four third-period goals in a 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. The Cats turned a 1-0 lead after 40 minutes into a 4-0 advantage just 5:49 into the final frame. Johnathan Kovacevic cut into the visitors’ lead with his fourth goal of the season – and fourth in his last seven games, for that matter – before Florida’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson added one more for good measure in the dying seconds. Cayden Primeau turned aside 24 of 29 shots in net for the Habs.

2. Calling all MontréALS fans! The 2023 Grey Cup Champion Montreal Alouettes will be honored pregame for their eighth championship in franchise history. The Als’ Cinderella story run to the championship ended in dramatic fashion with a 28-24 win over the odds-on favorite Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Nov. 19 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, ON. The victory marked the team’s first Canadian Football League championship since the Alouettes went back-to-back in 2009 and 2010.

3. The Red Wings (12-7-3) arrive in Montreal winners of four of their last five contests, including a 5-1 triumph over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. JT Compher (2), Robby Fabbri (2) and former Hab, Ben Chiarot, lit the lamp for the Wings, who currently own the top wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

Habs fans may very well get their first look at Patrick Kane in his new threads. The future Hall-of-Famer, who’s posted 451-786-1237 in 1180 games in his career, signed with the Red Wings as a free agent on Tuesday but has yet to make his debut with the Michigan-based club.

4. Saturday games at the Bell Centre call for FANatic Saturdays! As of 5:00 p.m., join the fun in our CIBC Pregame Zone located at the Canadiens Plaza, then bring the party inside the Bell Centre where more activations await, including a meet-and-greet with Canadiens alumni, a live DJ set by Fafa Khanpresented by Monster Energy, and a real-time painting by Le Bicar presented by Loto Quebec at the M2 Marche MTL. For more details, consult our NEW game day guidehere.

5. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on CBC, Citytv or TVA Sports, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm. For tickets, click here.