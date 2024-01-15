COL@MTL: What you need to know

2. The team will hold an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of their contest against the Avalanche. Following practice on Sunday, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jake Allen will face Jared Bednar’s troops.

3. Monday’s game will also mark the eighth edition of the Canadiens’ annual Pride Night, presented in partnership with Scotiabank. Organizations and members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community will be present at the Bell Centre for this evening celebrating diversity and inclusion in hockey. Fans can bid on experiences and items ranging from a pair of tickets to Habs a game that includes a meet-and-greet with Samuel Montembeault, to a variety of Pride merch signed by the 2023-24 edition of the team, and player sticks with Pride Tape (to be added following warmups) on pride.bidandraise.com. Proceeds from the auction will benefit You Can Play and GRIS-Montréal, two organizations that promote diversity and inclusion in sport and society. For more information on the evening, visit canadiens.com/pride.

4. The Avalanche began their five-game East Coast road swing with a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Colorado scored five unanswered goals to complete the comeback and extend their winning streak to three games. With a goal and an assist, Jonathan Drouin has collected six points (4G, 2A) in his last five outings. The former Hab signed a one-year deal with the Avalanche on July 1, 2023, after spending six seasons with Montreal. In 41 games with Colorado, the 28-year-old forward has recorded 24 points.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here. If you can’t make it to the game, watch it on Sportsnet or RDS, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.