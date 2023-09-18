CH Weekly: September 18 to 24

MONTREAL – One camp ends and another one begins.

ROOKIE CAMP WRAPS ON TUESDAY

Habs fans can catch the future in action in the final game of the 2023 Prospects Challenge on Monday, Sept. 18, when head coach Jean-François Houle’s squad takes on the Ottawa Senators at 1:30 p.m. at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, NY.

The game will be broadcast live across the team’s digital platforms on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and X.

The Habs rookies will be looking to end the tournament with a winning record after opening the event with a 6-3 loss to the Sabres before triumphing 4-1 over the Bruins on Saturday.

The team will return to Montreal following Monday’s tilt and close out rookie camp on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

CANADIENS’ MEDIA DAY LIVESTREAM IS BACK

A great way to win prizes and hear from your favorite players is to tune in to the team’s 2023-24 Media Day Livestream on Tuesday.

Starting at around 9:30 a.m. on Twitch, the live show will be led by hosts Kevin Raphael, who presented last year’s stream, and Jason Rockman.

Four prizes are up for grabs, including a Habs jersey that will be signed by players throughout the show, and three gift cards valued at $100 each courtesy of Tricolore Sports, the official team store of the Canadiens.

It’s an interactive show, so bring your questions, a positive attitude, and join in on the fun!

The first two editions of the show made way for many unscripted and eccentric moments, so we expect much of the same this time around.

TRAINING CAMP BEGINS

The Canadiens’ official training camp opens on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Be sure to follow the team across all digital platforms at @CanadiensMTL for the latest news from camp.

RED VS. WHITE SCRIMMAGE

Fans could possibly get a first look at newcomer Alex Newhook and see other familiar faces like captain Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, Mike Matheson, Samuel Montembeault, and many others at the Red vs. White Intrasquad Scrimmage presented by IGA on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

The scrimmage is sold out but will be broadcast on canadiens.com.

For fans heading to the event, doors open at 11:00 a.m.

David Reinbacher has been working out in Montreal for the past while and the Canadiens’ fifth-overall pick at the 2023 NHL Draft has brought some travels tips with him.