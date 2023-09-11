CH Weekly: September 11 to 17

Check out the Canadiens Golf Tournament Auction presented by CIBC or to donate to the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation, click here.

For the raffle, click here.

TICKETS, TICKETS, TICKETS!

Fans looking to land tickets to a Habs game this year will be able to do so as of Sept. 11 when single game tickets officially go on sale to the public. To secure your tickets, click here.

There is no shortage of event nights on the agenda at the Bell Centre this year. From the Home Opener on Oct. 14 to Fan Appreciation Night on April 16 and everything in between, there’s something for everyone on the Habs schedule this season.

For more information on Canadiens tickets, including exclusive offers and presales, sign up for the Canadiens newsletters here.

RETURN OF THE ROOKIES

The Canadiens 2023 Rookie Camp opens on Sept. 13 with players reporting to the CN Sports Complex in Brossard for medical and fitness testing.

