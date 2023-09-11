News Feed

Mike Matheson named alternate captain 

A look back at the 2023 NHL Draft

2023 Montreal Canadiens Roundtable 

Canadiens announce 2023 Rookie Camp roster

Ice, Ice, Baby: Bell Centre set for 2023-24 season

Nick Suzuki raises funds for service dogs

Canadiens' 2023 NHL Draft Documentary to premiere Thursday

Canadiens mourn the loss of Yvon Pedneault

Carey Price surprises youngsters at the Canadiens Hockey School

Canadiens go country at LASSO

Kaiden Guhle shops for LASSO western wear with an expert

Canadiens to make 2023-24 debut at Red vs. White scrimmage on Sept. 24

Hughes seizes opportunity in multi-piece trades

youppi parties at ilesoniq 2023

Canadiens earn hardware at Stanley Awards

The Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to the Detroit Red Wings

Montreal Canadiens' practice facility to be named CN Sports Complex

Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick traded to Pittsburgh

CH Weekly: September 11 to 17

The best way to stay up to date with all Canadiens-related events this week

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Pssst… there’s Canadiens hockey on the horizon.

Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the team this week:

FORE! A GOOD CAUSE

The Canadiens will kick off the unofficial first day of the 2023-24 campaign on Monday at the 47th edition of the team’s annual golf tournament at Club Laval-sur-le-Lac, presented by Bell, benefitting the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.

Quick hits:

  • Tune in to media ops with players and management on the Canadiens’ YouTube, Twitter and Facebook
  • General manager Kent Hughes, head coach Martin St-Louis and a few players will take part in a roundtable hosted by Michel Lacroix following the golf tournament. Fans can watch the discussion on the team’s YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch accounts on Monday evening. The exact time will be confirmed on the day of the event.
  • Check out the Canadiens Golf Tournament Auction presented by CIBC or to donate to the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation, click here.
  • For the raffle, click here.

TICKETS, TICKETS, TICKETS!

Fans looking to land tickets to a Habs game this year will be able to do so as of Sept. 11 when single game tickets officially go on sale to the public. To secure your tickets, click here.

There is no shortage of event nights on the agenda at the Bell Centre this year. From the Home Opener on Oct. 14 to Fan Appreciation Night on April 16 and everything in between, there’s something for everyone on the Habs schedule this season.

For more information on Canadiens tickets, including exclusive offers and presales, sign up for the Canadiens newsletters here.

RETURN OF THE ROOKIES

The Canadiens 2023 Rookie Camp opens on Sept. 13 with players reporting to the CN Sports Complex in Brossard for medical and fitness testing.

Quick hits

  • Twenty-seven prospects, including 17 who were drafted by Montreal, have been invited to the camp.
  • 2023 Prospects Challenge: Habs hopefuls will travel to Buffalo for the rookie tournament featuring talent from five other NHL clubs: the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Canadiens 2023 Prospects Challenge Schedule
Date
Time
Opponent
Fri, Sept. 15
7:00 p.m. ET
Buffalo Sabres
Sat, Sept. 16
3:30 p.m. ET
Boston Bruins
Sun, Sept. 17
1:30 p.m. ET
Ottawa Senators 

Fans can purchase tickets for $10 USD here.

GOING ONCE, GOING TWICE, GONE!

Tricolore Sports game-used jersey auction is live until September 15th!

To bid on jerseys worn by your favorite players during the 2022-23 season, click here.

