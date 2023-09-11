CH Weekly: September 11 to 17

MONTREAL – Pssst… there’s Canadiens hockey on the horizon.
Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the team this week:
FORE! A GOOD CAUSE
The Canadiens will kick off the unofficial first day of the 2023-24 campaign on Monday at the 47th edition of the team’s annual golf tournament at Club Laval-sur-le-Lac, presented by Bell, benefitting the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.
Quick hits:
- Tune in to media ops with players and management on the Canadiens’ YouTube, Twitter and Facebook
- General manager Kent Hughes, head coach Martin St-Louis and a few players will take part in a roundtable hosted by Michel Lacroix following the golf tournament. Fans can watch the discussion on the team’s YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch accounts on Monday evening. The exact time will be confirmed on the day of the event.