Updates from practice - Oct. 16

“United by Hockey” Mobile Museum to visit CN Sports Complex on October 16

CHI@MTL: Game recap

Rush Hour Rally debuts at Canadiens game

Updates from morning skate - Oct. 14

CHI@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: A guide to the home opener 

New artist series coming to Bell Centre this season

Unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL! announces retirement

For her

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 13

Mike Matheson awarded the Jean Béliveau Trophy

MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

2023-24 season preview: Trusting the process

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 9

Heineman, Norlinder loaned to Laval

CH Weekly: October 16 to 22

The best way to stay up to date with all Canadiens-related events

1920x1080-CHWeekly
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Hockey season is officially underway. 

The Canadiens secured three of a possible four points during opening week, and they’ll look to add to that total with a pair of home dates in the next seven days.

Here are all the ways for fans to connect to the team this week:

HOME FOR THE WEEK

Montreal’s three-game homestand in the early stages of the new season continues through mid-October with the Minnesota Wild in town on Tuesday, followed by the Washington Capitals who visit on Saturday.

Quick hits:

  • Tuesday is Calendar Night presented by Mitsubishi Electric. Every fan in attendance will receive a desk calendar upon entering the Bell Centre.
  • Can’t make it to the game? Five calendars signed by Brendan Gallagher are up for grabs. To register for your chance to win and consult contest rules, click here.
  • The next installment of FANatic Saturdays returns this weekend. Here’s what’s on tab:
    • A pregame DJ set from Danick Bastien in-bowl and livestreamed on the Canadiens official Twitch account;
    • Live art by Zek at M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec, part of the new Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec;
    • Multiple outdoor activations at Canadiens Plaza;
    • And lots more!
  • Both games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
  • A new game day guide is available for fans to consult every home game, here;
  • Tuesday’s outing can be seen on TSN2 and RDS, while Saturday’s affair will be shown on TVAS, CITY and SNE. In all cases, Habs fans can tune in on the radio via TSN690 and 98,5 fm. 

FOR A GOOD CAUSE

Recently, the Canadiens’ spouses teamed up with Carrefour pour Elle, a women’s support shelter and center, in support of women and children who are victims of domestic violence. The Habs’ girlfriends and wives assembled an assortment of Canadiens memorabilia to donate to an auction for the Carrefour pour Elle Foundation, running from Oct. 12-19, that will go toward renovating the rooms at the shelter.

To view the auction items and to bid, click here. For more information or to donate to the Carrefour pour Elle Foundation, click here
 
SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIME-OND

Instead of dressing to the nines dress like a ten? The Dime Collection is now available at Tricolore Sports!

Order online or stop by the team store inside the Bell Centre.

THE 5 À 6 IS BACK!

Starting at 5:00 p.m., take advantage of $6 specials at M2 Marché Montréal and the quick-serve restaurant counters located at sections 101 and 102. Arrive early via the CIBC VIP entrance in Canadiens Plaza. Starting at 5:30 p.m., our offering is extended throughout the entire Bell Centre!

Please note the offer applies to a limited selection of products only available at designated counters. Taxes are not included.

ICYMI

From Youppi!’s red carpet arrivals to Carey Price’s surprise appearance and everything in between, the Canadiens home opener was one to remember.  

Relive the best moments from Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks:

The best moments from the Canadiens' home opener

Eagle-eyed fans will notice Youppi! is not the only oversized orange character to appear in the video above.

Also during Saturday’s home opener, the Canadiens introduced Rush Hour Rally, a new Saturday night feature which sees four distinct traffic cone characters from four Montreal neighborhoods compete in a two-lap footrace on the Bell Centre ice. Get to know the cones or buy tickets to a future Saturday game by visiting the Rush Hour Rally homepage, here.