CH Weekly: October 16 to 22

MONTREAL – Hockey season is officially underway.

The Canadiens secured three of a possible four points during opening week, and they’ll look to add to that total with a pair of home dates in the next seven days.

Here are all the ways for fans to connect to the team this week:

HOME FOR THE WEEK

Montreal’s three-game homestand in the early stages of the new season continues through mid-October with the Minnesota Wild in town on Tuesday, followed by the Washington Capitals who visit on Saturday.

Quick hits:

Tuesday is Calendar Night presented by Mitsubishi Electric. Every fan in attendance will receive a desk calendar upon entering the Bell Centre.

Can’t make it to the game? Five calendars signed by Brendan Gallagher are up for grabs. To register for your chance to win and consult contest rules, click here.

The next installment of FANatic Saturdays returns this weekend. Here’s what’s on tab: A pregame DJ set from Danick Bastien in-bowl and livestreamed on the Canadiens official Twitch account; Live art by Zek at M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec, part of the new Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec; Multiple outdoor activations at Canadiens Plaza; And lots more!

Both games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

A new game day guide is available for fans to consult every home game, here;

Tuesday’s outing can be seen on TSN2 and RDS, while Saturday’s affair will be shown on TVAS, CITY and SNE. In all cases, Habs fans can tune in on the radio via TSN690 and 98,5 fm.

FOR A GOOD CAUSE

Recently, the Canadiens’ spouses teamed up with Carrefour pour Elle, a women’s support shelter and center, in support of women and children who are victims of domestic violence. The Habs’ girlfriends and wives assembled an assortment of Canadiens memorabilia to donate to an auction for the Carrefour pour Elle Foundation, running from Oct. 12-19, that will go toward renovating the rooms at the shelter.