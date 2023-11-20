News Feed

CH Weekly: November 20 to 26

The best way to stay up to date with all Canadiens-related events

MONTREAL – American Thanksgiving matinees headline the Canadiens schedule this week as the team touches down in The Golden State for the middle stretch of a five-game road trip.

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’

The Canadiens hope to turn things around in California where they’ll play three games in four nights, starting with a late-night matchup on Wednesday in Anaheim (10:00 p.m. ET). Then, considering the annual American holiday, a pair of matinee matchups are on the menu for Friday (3:30 p.m. ET) and Saturday (4:00 p.m. ET) in San Jose and Los Angeles respectively.

Fans can tune in to all three games on TSN2 or RDS, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.

PRE-BLACK FRIDAY AT TRICOLORE SPORTS!

Tricolore Sports’ exclusive online pre-Black Friday sale is on until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET. Start checking off your Christmas shopping list with discounts up to 70% off a stunning selection of styles.

Click here to check out the full selection of items available online at Tricolore Sports.

PEZZ MUSTACHE YOU A QUESTION

Looking to donate to Movember this year?

Throughout the month of November, Michael Pezzetta will be raising money for Movember, an annual charity campaign to raise awareness and funds in support of men’s health, and prizes are up for grabs!

For more information on Pezzetta’s Movember campaign or to donate, click here.

FEELING LUCKY?

You could win an unforgettable experience at the Bell Centre, courtesy of RONA! Enter now for a chance to win a suite for 12 people for the Dec. 4 game against the Seattle Kraken on Nick Suzuki Bobblehead Night. Check out our contests on canadiens.com for a chance to win more cool prizes and experiences!

ICYMI

During the team’s 2023 Dads Trip, Mark Guhle and Juraj Slafkovsky Sr. recreated the “Dude With Sign” meme that their sons, Kaiden and Juraj, have popularized on the Canadiens social accounts this year.

The players’ fathers also enjoyed a tour of Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, during their visit to Beantown over the weekend.

Follow the Canadiens across all social platforms @CanadiensMTL for the latest news and updates!