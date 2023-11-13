CH Weekly: November 13 to 19

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will be accompanied by some special guests for all three of their games this week.

CALL TO THE HALL

One night after being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Pierre Turgeon will be honored at the Bell Centre ahead of the matchup between the Canadiens and the Flames on Tuesday. He will become the 60th member of the organization to be enshrined in the team’s Ring of Honor. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET but get to your seats early and don’t miss the pregame ceremony.

TICKETS: Flames @ Canadiens 🎟️

HEY LOOK DAD, I MADE IT!

The Habs’ biennial Dads Trip begins on Thursday when the team hosts the Golden Knights at the Bell Centre at 7:00 p.m. ET. Last time the two teams met in Vegas, the Canadiens were treated to a postgame meet-and-greet with a Quebec icon.