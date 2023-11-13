News Feed

VAN@MTL: Game recap

The Canadiens make a pair of roster moves 

VAN@MTL: What you need to know 

BOS@MTL: Game recap

Updates from practice - Nov. 11

BOS@MTL: What you need to know

Harvey-Pinard: ‘It’s important to be involved in the community as a Montreal Canadien’

Canadiens committed to the fight against cancer

Tribute to Dr. Mulder and the 1993 Stanley Cup Champions: Over $1.5M raised!

Habs debut first episode of Canadiens Embedded

MTL@DET: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Nov. 8

TBL@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 7

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: November 6 to 12 

Updates from practice - Nov. 6

Jake Allen earns Molson Cup honor for October

CH Weekly: November 13 to 19

The best way to stay up to date with all Canadiens-related events

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will be accompanied by some special guests for all three of their games this week.

CALL TO THE HALL

One night after being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Pierre Turgeon will be honored at the Bell Centre ahead of the matchup between the Canadiens and the Flames on Tuesday. He will become the 60th member of the organization to be enshrined in the team’s Ring of Honor. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET but get to your seats early and don’t miss the pregame ceremony.

TICKETS: Flames @ Canadiens 🎟️

HEY LOOK DAD, I MADE IT!

The Habs’ biennial Dads Trip begins on Thursday when the team hosts the Golden Knights at the Bell Centre at 7:00 p.m. ET. Last time the two teams met in Vegas, the Canadiens were treated to a postgame meet-and-greet with a Quebec icon.

Céline Dion meets the Canadiens postgame in Vegas

The second Molson Concert Series performance is also happening on Thursday. Rock The King with Martin Fontaine and The Porn Flakes will rock the stage outdoors at Canadiens Plaza in the Rio Tinto Courtyard starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. You can also catch the show on the Canadiens’ official Twitch account.

TICKETS: Golden Knights @ Canadiens 🎟️

The players and their fathers will then head to Boston where the dads will attend the game against the Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

PEZZ MUSTACHE YOU A QUESTION

Looking to donate to Movember this year?

Throughout the month of November, Michael Pezzetta will be raising money for Movember, an annual charity campaign to raise awareness and funds in support of men’s health, and prizes are up for grabs!

For more information on Pezzetta’s Movember campaign or to donate, click here.

FUR ON DEMAND

Guarantee an in-seat visit from Youppi! during a Habs game! Add the Fur on Demand upgrade to a Canadiens ticket to book a personalized in-game appearance from the famous orange mascot for yourself or a loved one for $195 tx incl. The package includes the following:

  • An in-seat visit from Youppi!;
  • A Youppi!-themed swag bag valued at over $75;
  • A photo op with Youppi!;
  • And more!

For more information, click here.

FEELING LUCKY?

You could win a Quebec-inspired prize pack, courtesy of SpongeTowels! Enter now for a chance to win SpongeTowels for a year, a $5,000 gift card to IGA, and more. Check out our contests on canadiens.com for a chance to win some cool prizes and experiences!

ICYMI

Last Thursday, the Canadiens debuted the first episode of Canadiens Embedded, a raw, compilation-based web series that shares a behind-the-scenes peak at road games.

Relive the Canadiens' first multi-game road trip

Several of the team’s players traded hockey sticks for bowling balls and took to the alley with children from Leucan in support of the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association’s Hockey Fights Cancer program.

Bowling activity with children from Leucan

Follow the Canadiens across all social platforms @CanadiensMTL for the latest news and updates.