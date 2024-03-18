CH Weekly: March 18 to 24

MONTREAL – Three road games are on the Canadiens’ schedule in the coming days.

Here’s how to stay connected to the team this week:

HABS AFTER DARK

With their five-game road trip having opened on Saturday in Calgary, the Habs will be playing three more games this week away from home base – with later-than-usual start times.

First up is a battle with the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, at Rogers Place.

Then the Habs head to the warmer climes of the Canadian west coast, where they’ll face the Canucks on Thursday. Pick out your favorite Canadiens coffee mug, because the game starts at 10:00 p.m. ET for fans in Quebec.

The week closes with Montreal heading to Seattle to take on the Kraken on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena. Game time is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET.

GAME-USED EQUIPMENT AUCTION

FEELING LUCKY, PARTNER?

ICYMI

Last Tuesday, in keeping the Blue Jackets off the scoresheet, Cayden Primeau picked up his second consecutive shutout at the Bell Centre.