CH Weekly: January 22 to 28

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens have three more games on the calendar ahead of next week’s bye week and All-Star Weekend.

RIVALS REMATCH

Surely, a sour taste remains for the Canadiens from last week’s lopsided loss to the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. The good news, however, is they won’t need to wait very long for a shot at revenge, with Montreal hosting Ottawa for Hockey Talks Night at the Bell Centre on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

A ROY-AL RETURN

The Islanders poured a little more juice into Thursday night’s matchup when they introduced Patrick Roy as their new head coach on Saturday, Jan. 20. Roy, a Hall-of-Famer and Canadiens legend, will be back behind the bench at the Bell Centre for the first time since Nov. 14, 2015, when he coached the Colorado Avalanche. The action starts at 7:00 p.m. ET on Throwback Night – 2000s, presented by Molson!

DO PENGUINS FLY?

No, but the Habs do. Montreal will take flight toward Pennsylvania for a matchup with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

PWHL AT PLACE BELL (AGAIN!)

The Professional Women’s Hockey League is returning to Place Bell on Saturday when PWHL Montreal hosts PWHL Ottawa. Last time the Montreal-based team was in Laval, they took home all three (3!) points against PWHL New York, courtesy of Marie Philip-Poulin’s game-winning goal before 6,334 fans in the crowd. Get your tickets today for the weekend matinee! The action begins at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s go girls!

HABS SKILLS COMPETITION RETURNS

The Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA is back! Watch the Habs compete in a series of skills challenges, like fastest skater, accuracy shooting, shootout and more, at the Bell Centre on Sunday, Feb. 25.

FEELING LUCKY?

You could win an exclusive experience at the Bell Centre, courtesy of Voisin! From Jan. 19 to Feb. 2, enter to win an unforgettable family outing at the Bell Centre. The lucky winner will receive four tickets to one of the two Family Weekend games (Feb. 10 and 11), a professional photo with Youppi! in the Zamboni entrance and more. Check out our contests on canadiens.com for a chance to win some cool prizes and experiences!

ICYMI

The Canadiens recalled Arber Xhekaj from the Laval Rocket on Monday. Earlier in the day, Justin Barron was loaned to the Laval Rocket and Mitchell Stephens was placed on waivers.

The team made their picks for last weekend’s NFL Divisional Round playoff matchups. Check out the video below to see who went 4/4. (Hint: it wasn’t Cole)

Joshua Roy scored his first career NHL goal against the Devils last Wednesday!

News Feed

Arber Xhekaj recalled from Laval Rocket

Barron loaned to Laval, Stephens on waivers 

Updates from practice - Jan. 22

MTL@BOS: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 20 

MTL@BOS: What you need to know

Meet the 82-year-old fan who got her first tattoo at a Habs game

The Montreal Canadiens will host their annual blood drive on January 22

MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: What you need to know

MTL@NJD: Game recap

MTL@NJD: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Jan. 16

A 14th BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink inaugurated in Saint-Jerome

COL@MTL: Game recap 

CH Weekly: January 15 to 21

Hughes talks Caufield, goalies and Laval Rocket in mid-season review

A look at the Canadiens Pride Night logo

