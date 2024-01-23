CH Weekly: January 22 to 28

MONTREAL – The Canadiens have three more games on the calendar ahead of next week’s bye week and All-Star Weekend.

RIVALS REMATCH

Surely, a sour taste remains for the Canadiens from last week’s lopsided loss to the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. The good news, however, is they won’t need to wait very long for a shot at revenge, with Montreal hosting Ottawa for Hockey Talks Night at the Bell Centre on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

TICKETS: Senators @ Canadiens 🎟️

A ROY-AL RETURN

The Islanders poured a little more juice into Thursday night’s matchup when they introduced Patrick Roy as their new head coach on Saturday, Jan. 20. Roy, a Hall-of-Famer and Canadiens legend, will be back behind the bench at the Bell Centre for the first time since Nov. 14, 2015, when he coached the Colorado Avalanche. The action starts at 7:00 p.m. ET on Throwback Night – 2000s, presented by Molson!

TICKETS: Islanders @ Canadiens 🎟️

DO PENGUINS FLY?

No, but the Habs do. Montreal will take flight toward Pennsylvania for a matchup with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

PWHL AT PLACE BELL (AGAIN!)

The Professional Women’s Hockey League is returning to Place Bell on Saturday when PWHL Montreal hosts PWHL Ottawa. Last time the Montreal-based team was in Laval, they took home all three (3!) points against PWHL New York, courtesy of Marie Philip-Poulin’s game-winning goal before 6,334 fans in the crowd. Get your tickets today for the weekend matinee! The action begins at 3:30 p.m. ET.

TICKETS: PWHL Ottawa @ PWHL Montreal 🎟️

Let’s go girls!