CH Weekly: January 15 to 21

MONTREAL – The Canadiens celebrate their annual Pride Night at the Bell Centre, before hitting the road for the rest of the week, and PWHL Montreal comes to Place Bell.

PRIDE NIGHT

Jonathan Drouin and the Colorado Avalanche are in town on Monday night for the Canadiens’ lone home game of the week. Drouin returns to his former home ice for the first time since signing with the Avs in July. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

TICKETS: Avalanche @ Canadiens

Monday’s game will also mark the eighth edition of the Canadiens’ annual Pride Night, presented in partnership with Scotiabank. Organizations and members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community will be present at the Bell Centre for this evening celebrating diversity and inclusion in hockey. Fans can bid on experiences and items ranging from a pair of tickets to Habs a game that includes a meet-and-greet with Samuel Montembeault, to a variety of Pride merch signed by the 2023-24 edition of the team, and player sticks with Pride Tape on pride.bidandraise.com. Proceeds from the auction will benefit You Can Play and GRIS-Montréal, two organizations that promote diversity and inclusion in sport and society. The auction ends on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m ET. For more information on the evening, visit canadiens.com/pride

ROAD TRIPPIN’

Martin St-Louis' troops pack their bags for a three-game road trip on the heels of a three-game homestand.

First stop: New Jersey for a dance with the Devils on Wednesday. Puck drop goes at 7:00 p.m. ET.

TO THE NATION’S CAPITAL

The Habs return to action 24 hours later when they lock horns with the Ottawa Senators in the Nation’s Capital. The divison rivals meet for the first time this season at Canadian Tire Centre at 7:00 p.m. ET.

POKING THE BEAR

A rivalry as old as time renews when the Canadiens cruise into Beantown for a duel with the Boston Bruins on Saturday night at TD Garden. The action starts at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The mid-January meeting serves as the rubber match in the 2023-24 season series. Each team defended home ice in their previous two outings this year.

THE PWHL AT PLACE BELL!

The Canadiens might not be in town this week but there won’t be any lack of hockey around Montreal. After playing their home opener before a sold-out crowd at the Verdun Auditorium last Saturday, PWHL Montreal takes Highway 15 to Place Bell this wee.

TICKETS: PWHL New York @ PWHL Montreal

Captain Nick Suzuki said it: come cheer on Marie-Philip Poulin, Erin Ambrose, Laura Stacey and the rest of Montreal squad on Tuesday in Laval!

HABS SKILLS COMPETITION RETURNS

The Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA is back! Watch the Habs compete in a series of skills challenges that showcase their many talents on Sunday, Feb. 25.

TICKETS: Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA

FEELING LUCKY?

You could win an exclusive experience at the Bell Centre, courtesy of RBC! Enter now for a chance to win an official Canadiens jersey, a skating session on the Bell Centre ice, a gift bag and more. Check out our contests on canadiens.com for a chance to win some cool prizes and experiences!

ICYMI

Joshua Roy made his NHL debut last Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers at the Bell Centre.

Habs players played “Guess the Bobblehead” ahead of Josh Anderson Bobblehead Night presented by RONA last Thursday.

Follow the Canadiens across all social platforms @CanadiensMTL for the latest news and updates!

