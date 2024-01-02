CH Weekly: Jan. 2 to 7

DALLAS – Following the conclusion of their seven-game road trip, the Canadiens will return home for a pair of games at the Bell Centre.

Here’s what fans can look forward to this week:

HOWDY, STARS

The Habs are in Dallas for a game against the Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Martin St-Louis' squad will be looking to end the second leg of their holiday road trip on a high note after dropping decisions to the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. Watch the game on TSN2 or RDS, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.

WELCOME HOME

Fans can reconnect with their favorite team in person on Thursday, Jan. 4 as the Habs are set to host the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The New York Rangers will then roll into town on Saturday, Jan. 6 for a meeting with the Canadiens. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET.

Saturdays at the Bell Centre wouldn’t be complete without FANatic Saturdays.

The fun starts at M2 Marche MTL Loto-Quebec with the pregame and postgame show with Guillaume Latendresse, Maxim Lapierre and Elizabeth Rancourt.

On the docket:

A Monster Energy DJ set performed by Fafa Khan. Fans at home can watch her spin tunes on Twitch as of 6:15 p.m., and one lucky winner can win a prize;

An alumni meet-and-greet with Dave Morissette and Rick Green in section 117 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.;

An intense two-lap race between four oversized traffic cone characters from four Montreal neighborhoods during the first intermission, and more!

ALL-STAR FAN VOTE

It’s almost that time of the year: As of Jan. 4, vote for your favorite Habs to go to the 2024 NHL All-Star. Keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social platforms for more details on how to cast your vote.

HABS SKILLS COMPETITION RETURNS

The Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA is back! Watch the Habs compete in a series of skills challenges that showcase their many talents on Sunday, Feb. 25.

FEELING LUCKY?

You could attend a Habs game in a suite for 12 guests on Josh Anderson Bobblehead Night at the Bell Centre on Jan. 11, courtesy of RONA. Visit the Canadiens’ contest page for a chance to win some cool prizes and experiences, like an official Canadiens jersey and skating session at the Bell Centre, tickets to a game, and more!

A PAW-SOME NEW FAN CLUB

The Canadiens recently launched a new fan club: the Canine Hockey Club, presented by Vet et Nous. The Canine Hockey Club (CHC) is the Official Dog Club of the Montreal Canadiens, so register your pup now to join the team and enjoy fun benefits like a membership kit, a photo on the ice and monthly contests!

ICYMI

Youppi! and METAL rang in the New Year in style...