CH Weekly: February 19 to 25

MONTREAL – The Canadiens are gearing up for the final third of their season with three games lined up this week.

BLACK HISTORY NIGHT

The Habs will pay tribute to the rich heritage and accomplishments of Black communities in Quebec – both in hockey and in today's society – when the Buffalo Sabres are in town for Black History Night at the Bell Centre on Wednesday. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

HOW BOUT A PENG-WIN?

Martin St-Louis' troops are back in action 24 hours later to wrap up their season series with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 p.m. ET. The teams’ previous meetings this season both came down to the wire, with the opening matchup needing a shootout, while the latest duel ended in overtime. Montreal needs a win on Thursday to avoid the season sweep.

NEW JERS-HEY 👋

On Saturday, the Canadiens stop by Prudential Center in Newark for a dance with the New Jersey Devils. The 2:00 p.m. ET matinee is the deciding game of the season series, currently tied at one apiece.

HABS SKILLS COMPETITION RETURNS

The Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA is back! Watch the Habs and some players from PWHL Montreal compete in a series of skills challenges, like fastest skater, accuracy shooting, shootout and more, at the Bell Centre on Sunday, Feb. 25. The glass will be removed along the lengths of the ice, so don’t miss your chance for rink side autographs and selfies with the players. Get your tickets today (starting at $12) to benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and NHLPA Goals & Dreams.

CAN YOU BEAT THE CLOCK?

The Bell Canadiens Escape is an unparalleled experience in the sports world and will give you the chance to enjoy a unique activity in a hidden room in the Bell Centre. The immersive enigma took top honors at the 2023 Hashtag Sports Awards, an annual event recognizing teams that raise the bar for fan engagement.