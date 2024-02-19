CH Weekly: February 19 to 25

MONTREAL – The Canadiens are gearing up for the final third of their season with three games lined up this week.

BLACK HISTORY NIGHT

The Habs will pay tribute to the rich heritage and accomplishments of Black communities in Quebec – both in hockey and in today's society – when the Buffalo Sabres are in town for Black History Night at the Bell Centre on Wednesday. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

HOW BOUT A PENG-WIN?

Martin St-Louis' troops are back in action 24 hours later to wrap up their season series with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 p.m. ET. The teams’ previous meetings this season both came down to the wire, with the opening matchup needing a shootout, while the latest duel ended in overtime. Montreal needs a win on Thursday to avoid the season sweep.

NEW JERS-HEY 👋

On Saturday, the Canadiens stop by Prudential Center in Newark for a dance with the New Jersey Devils. The 2:00 p.m. ET matinee is the deciding game of the season series, currently tied at one apiece. 

HABS SKILLS COMPETITION RETURNS

The Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA is back! Watch the Habs and some players from PWHL Montreal compete in a series of skills challenges, like fastest skater, accuracy shooting, shootout and more, at the Bell Centre on Sunday, Feb. 25. The glass will be removed along the lengths of the ice, so don’t miss your chance for rink side autographs and selfies with the players. Get your tickets today (starting at $12) to benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and NHLPA Goals & Dreams.

ICYMI

Last Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks was a night of firsts for a couple of Habs. Cayden Primeau registered his first career NHL shutout and Brandon Gignac scored his first career NHL goal.

Kirby Dach skated at the Bell Centre on Saturday as he resumes his recovery from knee surgery.

The Canadiens arrived in minor hockey league jerseys ahead of their game against the Capitals as part of the team’s Celebrating Hockey Night at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

