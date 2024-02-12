CH Weekly: February 12 to 18

MONTREAL – Take a look at what’s coming up for the Canadiens and another Montreal hockey team this week.

DUCK CALL

Super Bowl hangovers have come and gone –  it’s time for hockey again. Tuesday, the Habs close out a three-game homestand against the Anaheim Ducks at 7:00 p.m. ET.  

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

The Canadiens land in the heart of New York on Valentine’s Day. Then, on Thursday, the team goes head-to-head with the Metropolitan-Division leading Rangers at Madison Square Garden at 7:00 p.m. ET.

New York and Montreal opened their three-game season series on Jan. 6 at the Bell Centre, where Samuel Montembeault signed, sealed and delivered the win for the home team in shootouts.

CELEBRATING HOCKEY NIGHT (IN CANADA)

The Canadiens celebrate young hockey players in Quebec, and those who work with pride and passion to provide them with a healthy, positive, safe and inclusive environment when they host the Washington Capitals on Celebrating Hockey Night at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. 

Monster Energy’s guest DJ Hedspin will be live on Twitch during warmups at the Bell Centre prior to Saturday’s game against the Caps. Make sure to tune in as of 6:15 p.m. ET for the chance to win a prize pack. This DJ set is part of the Canadiens’ FANatic Saturdays programming, so enjoy a ton of pregame activities beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET at M2 Marché MTL Loto-Québec and other in-game fun, including Rush Hour Rally at the first intermission.

PWHL MONTREAL IS BACK, TELL A FRIEND

PWHL Montreal and PWHL Minnesota take center stage at Place Bell on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Marie-Philip Poulin and Montreal look to stay perfect at the home of the Laval Rocket this season. Montreal’s women’s team is 1-1-0-0 (W-OTW-OTL-L) at Place Bell, having previously beat PWHL New York and PWHL Ottawa in a pair of one-goal games.

HABS SKILLS COMPETITION RETURNS

The Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA is back! Watch the Habs and some players from PWHL Montreal compete in a series of skills challenges, like fastest skater, accuracy shooting, shootout and more, at the Bell Centre on Sunday, Feb. 25. The glass will be removed along the lengths of the ice, so don’t miss your chance for rink side autographs and selfies with the players. Get your tickets today (starting at $12) to benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and NHLPA Goals & Dreams.

ICYMI

Samuel Montembeault received his 2023 IIHF World Championship ring from Team Canada general manager, Bill Armstrong, when the Blues visited on Sunday. The 27-year-old posted a 1.41 GAA, .938 save pct. and one shutout in seven games at the tournament.

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation hosted its inaugural Dream Big Casino Night at the Casino de Montréal, raising $162,438 to get local youths active.

Follow the Canadiens across all social platforms @CanadiensMTL for the latest news and updates!

