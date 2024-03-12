CBJ@MTL: What you need to know

It’s Kirby Dach Bobblehead Night presented by RONA

20240312 - Skip Preview - EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens and the Columbus Blue Jackets cross paths for the final time this season at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Canadiens are playing the second game of a three-game homestand on Tuesday night. In their previous outing on Saturday night, the Habs dropped a 3-2 decision to the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs. Mike Matheson and Alex Newhook scored for the home side, while Matheson (1G, 1A) and Juraj Slafkovsky (2A) each recorded a two-point night. Samuel Montembeault made 24 saves for the Habs.

Recap: Maple Leafs at Canadiens 3.9.24

2. Newhook’s marker, scored on the power play, was his 10th goal of the season. That makes him the sixth Canadiens player to reach double digits in 2023-24, with Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Slafkovsky, Joel Armia, and Brendan Gallagher being the others. Newhook has done so in the fewest number of games at 37, however, as he missed 27 contests from December-February due to injury.

Slafkovsky, meanwhile, snapped a three-game pointless streak with his pair of assists against Toronto. That output gave him his seventh multi-point night of the season, good for fourth on the team behind Suzuki, Caufield, and Matheson.

Alex Newhook ties things up

3. The Blue Jackets are in Montreal after losing 2-1 to the Nashville Predators at home on Saturday night. Johnny Gaudreau leads his squad with 45 points (10G, 35A) this season, while Boone Jenner is Columbus’ goal-scoring leader with 19. In goal, Elvis Merzlikins has a 12-13-7 record, 3.21 goals-against average, and .904 save percentage in 35 tilts this season, with Daniil Tarasov serving as his backup.

The Jackets are at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings with 54 points (22-32-10). This is the third and final meeting between the two teams this season; Montreal won the first two.

4. Tuesday night is the final Bobblehead Night presented by RONA this season. The first 8,000 fans to arrive will get their hands on a mini Kirby Dach collectible, so make sure to get there early before they’re all gone. Previous Bobblehead Nights this season have featured Suzuki, Josh Anderson, and Montembeault.

5. Cayden Primeau is set to get the start in goal against Columbus. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on TSN2 or RDS on television, or on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm on the radio. For tickets to the game, click here.

