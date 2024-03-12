CBJ@MTL: What you need to know

3. The Blue Jackets are in Montreal after losing 2-1 to the Nashville Predators at home on Saturday night. Johnny Gaudreau leads his squad with 45 points (10G, 35A) this season, while Boone Jenner is Columbus’ goal-scoring leader with 19. In goal, Elvis Merzlikins has a 12-13-7 record, 3.21 goals-against average, and .904 save percentage in 35 tilts this season, with Daniil Tarasov serving as his backup.

The Jackets are at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings with 54 points (22-32-10). This is the third and final meeting between the two teams this season; Montreal won the first two.

4. Tuesday night is the final Bobblehead Night presented by RONA this season. The first 8,000 fans to arrive will get their hands on a mini Kirby Dach collectible, so make sure to get there early before they’re all gone. Previous Bobblehead Nights this season have featured Suzuki, Josh Anderson, and Montembeault.

5. Cayden Primeau is set to get the start in goal against Columbus. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on TSN2 or RDS on television, or on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm on the radio. For tickets to the game, click here.