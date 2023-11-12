BOS@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Kaiden Guhle scored his first career overtime goal as the Canadiens registered their fifth overtime win of the season, 3-2 over the Bruins at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Nick Suzuki – who scored for a fourth consecutive game – and Brendan Gallagher netted goals 27 seconds apart in the opening minute of the final frame to put the Habs in front. Boston responded before the end of regulation, but Guhle finished it in the extra stanza with a snap shot from the slot for his first goal of the year.

Saturday’s win marked the Canadiens’ sixth victory in one-goal games this season, tied for the most in the NHL.

Remembrance Day called for Military Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre, where the team honored Canadian military personnel – past and present – throughout the night.