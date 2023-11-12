News Feed

BOS@MTL: Game recap

Guhle’s overtime winner gives the Habs a 3-2 win over the Bruins

MONTREAL – Kaiden Guhle scored his first career overtime goal as the Canadiens registered their fifth overtime win of the season, 3-2 over the Bruins at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Nick Suzuki – who scored for a fourth consecutive game – and Brendan Gallagher netted goals 27 seconds apart in the opening minute of the final frame to put the Habs in front. Boston responded before the end of regulation, but Guhle finished it in the extra stanza with a snap shot from the slot for his first goal of the year. 

Saturday’s win marked the Canadiens’ sixth victory in one-goal games this season, tied for the most in the NHL.

Remembrance Day called for Military Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre, where the team honored Canadian military personnel – past and present – throughout the night.

Jake Evans, who played in his 200th career NHL game on Saturday, earned an assist on Gallagher’s goal.

Roster

Montreal goals

P3 00:24 1-[1] Suzuki (Matheson, Caufield) - PPG

P3 00:51 1-[2] Gallagher (Guhle, Evans)

OT 2:13 2-[3] Guhle (Unassisted)

Boston goals

P1 00:36 [1]-0 Zacha (McAvoy, Marchand)

P3 12:58 [2]-2 Marchand (Pastrnak, McAvoy)

What’s next

The Canadiens close out their weekend series on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Bell Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.