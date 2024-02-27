ARI@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens are looking to put a halt to a five-game losing streak as they welcome the Arizona Coyotes to the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Habs returned home empty-handed from a two-game road trip on Saturday, closing it out with a 4-3 afternoon loss to the New Jersey Devils. Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki each scored in the second period, but the Devils matched the Habs goal for goal in the frame and added a pair in the third to put the game out of reach, although Suzuki added a second marker with just under two minutes to go to bring Montreal within one. Jake Allen made 20 saves in the loss.