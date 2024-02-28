ARI@MTL: Game recap

Habs halt five-game losing streak, beat Coyotes on Tuesday in last game before their four-game road trip

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens ended their five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

Joel Armia brought his goal total for the season into double digits when he opened the scoring with his 10th of 2023-24. Meanwhile, Jordan Harris enjoyed a two-point outing with a goal and an assist – the fifth multi-point game of his career and his second this season. Armia and Jake Evans joined Harris with two-point nights of their own when they assisted on Nick Suzuki's late empty-netter.

It was Samuel Montembeault Bobblehead Night presented by RONA, and the first 8,000 fans to arrive got their hands on a Monty collectible on their way in. Montembeault marked the occasion by making 36 saves for his 13th win of the campaign, earning first-star honors for his efforts.

Prior to puck drop, the organization paid tribute to the late Jean-Guy Talbot, who won seven Stanley Cups over 13 seasons with the Canadiens and who passed away last week at the age of 91.

Montreal goals

P1 07:52 0-[1] Armia (Newhook, Roy)

Joel Armia opens the scoring

P2 04:52 0-[2] Harris

Jordan Harris adds a second

P3 05:14 1-[3] Pearson (Harris, Evans)

Tanner Pearson pots his fifth

P3 19:58 2-[4] Suzuki (Armia, Evans) - E.N.

Nick Suzuki seals the win

Arizona goals

P2 07:42 [1]-2 Kerfoot (Moser)

P3 14:23 [2]-3 Bjugstad (Kesselring)

What’s next

The Canadiens are scheduled to practice on Wednesday before embarking on a four-game road trip with stops in Sunrise, Tampa Bay, Nashville, and Carolina. The first game of the voyage takes place on Thursday night at Amerant Bank Arena against the Florida Panthers.

