ARI@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens ended their five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

Joel Armia brought his goal total for the season into double digits when he opened the scoring with his 10th of 2023-24. Meanwhile, Jordan Harris enjoyed a two-point outing with a goal and an assist – the fifth multi-point game of his career and his second this season. Armia and Jake Evans joined Harris with two-point nights of their own when they assisted on Nick Suzuki's late empty-netter.

It was Samuel Montembeault Bobblehead Night presented by RONA, and the first 8,000 fans to arrive got their hands on a Monty collectible on their way in. Montembeault marked the occasion by making 36 saves for his 13th win of the campaign, earning first-star honors for his efforts.