ANA@MTL: What you need to know

3. The Canadiens had some injury updates to announce over the weekend, starting with forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who left the Stars game and did not return. The team announced on Sunday that he had been placed on injured reserve. Montreal also announced that Jordan Harris was day-to-day with an upper-body injury and that Kaiden Guhle would continue to be evaluated; both defensemen left Sunday’s game against the Blues and did not return. The team had a scheduled day off on Monday, so we’ll have to wait until morning skate to see if there are any updates on Guhle and to see how head coach Martin St-Louis will adjust his lineup.

4. Greg Cronin’s troops arrive in Montreal on the heels of a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. Cam Fowler and Ryan Strome (2x) lit the lamp for the Ducks before Edmonton ran away with it in the third period.

Anaheim currently sits in 14th place in the Western Conference with an 18-31-2 record in 51 games. Frank Vatrano leads the team with 38 points (22G, 16A), followed by Troy Terry (37), Adam Henrique (35), and Mason McTavish (31). This is the final Habs-Ducks matchup of the season; Montreal won the first one 4-3 on November 22 in California.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in to watch the game on TSN2 or RDS on television, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm on the radio. For tickets to the game, click here.