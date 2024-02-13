ANA@MTL: What you need to know

The Habs are looking to halt their losing skid at two games with the Ducks in town for their lone visit of the season

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens are looking to halt a two-game slide as they welcome the Anaheim Ducks to the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Canadiens are coming off a pair of losses over the team’s annual Family Weekend. On Saturday against the Stars, Nick Suzuki opened the scoring early in the second but the Stars went on to score three goals to put the game out of reach for Montreal. Juraj Slafkovsky scored less than a minute after Tyler Seguin made it 3-1 Dallas, but the Habs couldn’t square things up before time ran out in the third. Samuel Montembeault made 35 saves.

Recap: Stars at Canadiens 2.10.24

The next day, the Canadiens were handed a 7-2 defeat by the visiting St. Louis Blues, with only Suzuki and Joel Armia finding the back of the net. Jake Allen stopped 29 pucks against his former team.

Recap: Blues at Canadiens 2.11.24

2. Suzuki didn’t let the team’s bye week or the NHL All-Star Weekend get in the way of his momentum. The captain is currently riding a seven-game point streak in which he’s netted five goals and six assists for 11 points. Four of those points have come on the man advantage, and three of his goals during that span were the first goals of the game. The 24-year-old was just named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the stretch ending on February 11 for his efforts. Suzuki currently leads the Canadiens with 48 points this season, and his 17 goals are tied with Cole Caufield for No. 1 spot on Montreal.

Nick Suzuki's six points in three games

3. The Canadiens had some injury updates to announce over the weekend, starting with forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who left the Stars game and did not return. The team announced on Sunday that he had been placed on injured reserve. Montreal also announced that Jordan Harris was day-to-day with an upper-body injury and that Kaiden Guhle would continue to be evaluated; both defensemen left Sunday’s game against the Blues and did not return. The team had a scheduled day off on Monday, so we’ll have to wait until morning skate to see if there are any updates on Guhle and to see how head coach Martin St-Louis will adjust his lineup.

4. Greg Cronin’s troops arrive in Montreal on the heels of a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. Cam Fowler and Ryan Strome (2x) lit the lamp for the Ducks before Edmonton ran away with it in the third period.

Anaheim currently sits in 14th place in the Western Conference with an 18-31-2 record in 51 games. Frank Vatrano leads the team with 38 points (22G, 16A), followed by Troy Terry (37), Adam Henrique (35), and Mason McTavish (31). This is the final Habs-Ducks matchup of the season; Montreal won the first one 4-3 on November 22 in California.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in to watch the game on TSN2 or RDS on television, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm on the radio. For tickets to the game, click here.

