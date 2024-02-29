Need to Know: Bruins vs. Vegas

By Elaine Cavalieri
@NHLBruins BostonBruins.com

BOSTON- The Bruins are back in Boston and are set to take on the Golden Knights at TD Garden.

photo-output 37

Lineup Changes:

  • Jakub Lauko will be back in the lineup tonight skating on the fourth line with Jesper Boqvist and Justin Brazeau. "The message from the coaches was clear to be more intense and bring more energy," said Lauko. "I've been working hard lately on and off the ice...I think I'm in good shape so I will try to bring it tonight."
  • Anthony Richard is out of the lineup and has been assigned to Providence.
  • James van Riemsdyk will move up to the second line to skate with Pavel Zacha and Jake DeBrusk. 
  • There will be no changes on D. 
  • Jeremy Swayman will start in net tonight.

Montgomery talks before BOS vs. VGK

Opposing View:

  • The defending Stanley Cup champions Vegas Golden Knights check in at 33-19-7.
  • Vegas earned a 2-1 overtime win against Boston at home on Jan. 11.
  • Vegas is second in the Pacific Division behind only the Vancouver Canucks.
  • The Knights are coming off a 6-2 win vs. Toronto on Tuesday night. 
  • Mark Stone leads the Knights with 16 goals and 37 assists for 53 points

Lauko talks before BOS vs. VGK

Thursday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Pavel Zacha – Jake DeBrusk 

Danton Heinen – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wootherspoon – Kevin Shattenkirk

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

