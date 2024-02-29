BOSTON- The Bruins are back in Boston and are set to take on the Golden Knights at TD Garden.
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Vegas
Lineup Changes:
- Jakub Lauko will be back in the lineup tonight skating on the fourth line with Jesper Boqvist and Justin Brazeau. "The message from the coaches was clear to be more intense and bring more energy," said Lauko. "I've been working hard lately on and off the ice...I think I'm in good shape so I will try to bring it tonight."
- Anthony Richard is out of the lineup and has been assigned to Providence.
- James van Riemsdyk will move up to the second line to skate with Pavel Zacha and Jake DeBrusk.
- There will be no changes on D.
- Jeremy Swayman will start in net tonight.
Opposing View:
- The defending Stanley Cup champions Vegas Golden Knights check in at 33-19-7.
- Vegas earned a 2-1 overtime win against Boston at home on Jan. 11.
- Vegas is second in the Pacific Division behind only the Vancouver Canucks.
- The Knights are coming off a 6-2 win vs. Toronto on Tuesday night.
- Mark Stone leads the Knights with 16 goals and 37 assists for 53 points
Thursday’s Projected Lineup
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk – Pavel Zacha – Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau
DEFENSEMEN
Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo
Parker Wootherspoon – Kevin Shattenkirk
GOALIES
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark