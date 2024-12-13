The Bruins look to get back in the win column tonight with a battle against the Kraken.
Need To Know: Bruins vs. Kraken
Lineup Changes:
- Marc McLaughlin will be out of the lineup tonight and Tyler Johnson will rotate in.
- Parker Wotherspoon will be in the lineup replacing Mason Lohrei.
- Joonas Korpisalo will be in net tonight. "That was the plan moving forward," said Joe Sacco at Thursday's morning skate.
Opposing View:
- The Kraken are coming off a shoot-out loss to the Florida Panthers, while the Bruins are coming off a tough loss to Winnipeg. "It's more it's more about what we're doing not so much what they what they are," said Sacco. "For us, it's about, establishing our game early and staying with it for the whole game and not letting it, not letting us slip away from us."
- Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points. "They have good balance in their lineup...they have a lot of depth on their team...we're going to need everybody rolling here tonight," said Sacco.
- The Bruins beat the Kraken 2-0 back in Novemeber.
Thursday’s Projected Lineup
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Justin Brazeau
Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Tyler Johnson
Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke
DEFENSEMEN
Jordan Oesterle – Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov – Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon – Andrew Peeke
GOALIES
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman