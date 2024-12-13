Need To Know: Bruins vs. Kraken

The Bruins look to get back in the win column tonight with a battle against the Kraken.

The Bruins look to get back in the win column tonight with a battle against the Kraken.

Screenshot 2024-12-12 at 5.09.56 PM

Lineup Changes:

  • Marc McLaughlin will be out of the lineup tonight and Tyler Johnson will rotate in.
  • Parker Wotherspoon will be in the lineup replacing Mason Lohrei.
  • Joonas Korpisalo will be in net tonight. "That was the plan moving forward," said Joe Sacco at Thursday's morning skate.

Sacco speaks with the media ahead of Thursday's matchup in SEA

Opposing View:

  • The Kraken are coming off a shoot-out loss to the Florida Panthers, while the Bruins are coming off a tough loss to Winnipeg. "It's more it's more about what we're doing not so much what they what they are," said Sacco. "For us, it's about, establishing our game early and staying with it for the whole game and not letting it, not letting us slip away from us."
  • Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points. "They have good balance in their lineup...they have a lot of depth on their team...we're going to need everybody rolling here tonight," said Sacco.
  • The Bruins beat the Kraken 2-0 back in Novemeber.

Thursday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Justin Brazeau

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Tyler Johnson

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

DEFENSEMEN

Jordan Oesterle – Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

News Feed

Bruins Drop Road Trip Opener in Winnipeg

Need To Know: Bruins vs. Jets

Prospects Report: P-Bruins Sweep the Weekend

Zacha's Overtime Goal Caps Bruins Comeback Victory Against Flyers

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers

Marchand, Geekie Each Score Two for Bruins in Win Against Blackhawks

Lindholm, Swayman Selected to National Rosters for 4 Nations Face-Off

Zacha Scores in OT, Caps Bruins Comeback Against Red Wings

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

McAvoy, Coyle Notch Two Apiece, Bruins Win Centennial Game Against Canadiens 

Bruins Unveil Centennial Legacy Monument Outside TD Garden

Bruins Drop Black Friday Matchup Against Penguins

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Penguins

Zacha Scores Twice in Third, Lifts Bruins Past Islanders

Bruins Shutout By Canucks in Front End of Back-to-Back

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canucks

Marchand Scores Winner in Third, Bruins Edge Red Wings

Need to Know: Bruins at Red Wings