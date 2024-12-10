Need To Know: Bruins vs. Jets

Elaine Cavalieri
The Bruins look to start the road trip right with their fifth consecutive win tonight in Winnipeg.

WINNIPEG – The Bruins look to keep heading in the right direction as they play their first of a five game road-trip tonight vs. the Winnipeg Jets.

A Look at Tonight:

  • The Bruins face a skilled team in Winnipeg tonight who check in with a 20-9-0 record. They are the first team this season to reach the 20-win mark. “I think [Winnipeg’s] 5-on-5 game is really solid, offensively and defensively, they get good goaltending every night, and their power play stands out to me being third in the league," said Joe Sacco. "We’re going to have to be disciplined tonight...they are a team that really plays the right way every night and that’s why they’re getting the results that they’ve had for the majority of the year.”
  • Despite missing morning skate on Monday, David Pastrnak will be in the lineup skating with Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie. "He's ready to go," said Sacco. "It’s been a while since I had two days off in a row...obviously battling something but I’m good to go tonight," said Pastrnak.
  • Sacco talked about the importance of building confidence within the group. "Confidence is everything...when you feel good about yourself you’re assertive, you’re on the right side of the puck more often than not, you talk a lot more, and when you don’t have that it's the opposiste," said Sacco. "I find ourselves on the right side of that more as far as being confident being able to know what we are and how we have to play to have success as a group.:

Pastrnak talks with the media after Bruins morning skate

Tuesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Justin Brazeau

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Mark Kastelic

Cole Koepke – Johnny Beecher – Marc McLaughlin

DEFENSEMEN

Jordan Oesterle – Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman | Joonas Korpisalo

Sacco talks with the media after Bruins morning skate

