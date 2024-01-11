Need to Know: Bruins at Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS – The Bruins will be searching for their first win of the road trip on Thursday night when they visit the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Boston has dropped two straight to start the trip – both in extra time – though the Black & Gold feel they put forth a strong effort in the 4-3 losses to Colorado and Arizona.

“I thought we had some things we did well and some things we could’ve improved upon,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “In both games, I thought we competed hard but there’s definitely some things that we need to continue to fix.”

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 10 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Injuries Mounting

On the heels of Brandon Carlo’s injury in Colorado, both Matt Poitras and Linus Ullmark left Tuesday’s loss to Arizona. All three players will remain with the team for the road trip and are considered day-to-day, though none of them are available in Vegas, per Coach Jim Montgomery.

“It’s good for us to go through adversity as a group,” said Marchand. “It always helps you down the road when you’re healthy – come playoff time. It gives different guys different opportunities and more ice time and see different situations. You get to see what your depth is like, especially this year with a lot of young guys…it’s a good learning experience for those guys.“A lot of good can come from being in tough situations, it’s just how you respond to it.”

With Poitras sidelined, the B’s forward group will have a different look as Jesper Boqvist, who notched his first goal as a Bruin in Arizona, will ride on the left side with Pavel Zacha – who moves back to the middle – and David Pastrnak.

Morgan Geekie will center Danton Heinen and Trent Frederic, while James van Riemsdyk will shift down to the fourth line with Johnny Beecher and Jakub Lauko, who subs back in for Oskar Steen.

“You get to know other players that get elevated roles,” said Montgomery. “You get to know if they do relish it and own the moment. That’s what you’re looking for.”