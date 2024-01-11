Need to Know: Bruins at Golden Knights

Boston searching for first win of road trip in Vegas

By Eric Russo
LAS VEGAS – The Bruins will be searching for their first win of the road trip on Thursday night when they visit the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Boston has dropped two straight to start the trip – both in extra time – though the Black & Gold feel they put forth a strong effort in the 4-3 losses to Colorado and Arizona.

“I thought we had some things we did well and some things we could’ve improved upon,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “In both games, I thought we competed hard but there’s definitely some things that we need to continue to fix.”

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 10 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Injuries Mounting

On the heels of Brandon Carlo’s injury in Colorado, both Matt Poitras and Linus Ullmark left Tuesday’s loss to Arizona. All three players will remain with the team for the road trip and are considered day-to-day, though none of them are available in Vegas, per Coach Jim Montgomery.

“It’s good for us to go through adversity as a group,” said Marchand. “It always helps you down the road when you’re healthy – come playoff time. It gives different guys different opportunities and more ice time and see different situations. You get to see what your depth is like, especially this year with a lot of young guys…it’s a good learning experience for those guys.“A lot of good can come from being in tough situations, it’s just how you respond to it.”

With Poitras sidelined, the B’s forward group will have a different look as Jesper Boqvist, who notched his first goal as a Bruin in Arizona, will ride on the left side with Pavel Zacha – who moves back to the middle – and David Pastrnak.

Morgan Geekie will center Danton Heinen and Trent Frederic, while James van Riemsdyk will shift down to the fourth line with Johnny Beecher and Jakub Lauko, who subs back in for Oskar Steen.

“You get to know other players that get elevated roles,” said Montgomery. “You get to know if they do relish it and own the moment. That’s what you’re looking for.”

Montgomery talks before BOS at VGK

Bussi Recalled

With Ullmark out, Jeremy Swayman is expected to carry the load between the pipes for the time being.

“When we talk about people getting opportunity, he’s a young man you know just can’t wait for the opportunity,” said Montgomery. “He just wants more and more. He’s gonna get the ability to play consecutive games here. I have a lot of confidence because of his attitude and confidence.”

Brandon Bussi, meanwhile, was recalled from Providence on Thursday and will serve as Swayman’s backup. The 25-year-old has posted a 10-6-3 record with a 2.94 goals against average and .901 save percentage through 20 games with Providence this season.

“A little bit of adversity, but overall, it’s been a beneficial, good year for me,” said Bussi. “It’s been a good opportunity to learn from that and push through and be a better goalie in the long run…I’m a big process guy, you’ve got to look at the things you’re doing well, regardless of if you had a shutout or if you had five games against.”

Bussi, who has yet to appear in an NHL game, is eager to help the Bruins in whatever way possible.

“Very excited to be here,” said Bussi. “Every time you have an opportunity to be in the NHL, it’s super exciting. I’m grateful for the opportunity. They don’t come for everybody.”

Bussi talks after Bruins morning skate in Las Vegas

A Milestone for Marchy

With his two-goal outing in Colorado earlier this week, Marchand moved past Rick Middleton for sole possession of fifth place on the Bruins all-time scoring list with 899 points. His 900th career point was taken away on Tuesday night in Arizona after a scoring change awarded Morgan Geekie a secondary assist instead.

“It’s one I’m very proud of,” said Marchand. “It’s not something I ever thought would happen as a young player being in this league…never expected to have the career that I’ve had and come this far, so I’m proud of it. But it’s almost like it’s a steppingstone. It’s not where I want to finish. It’s a great milestone to have but I hope to have a lot of years left and hopefully continue to build on that.

“It’s also not why you play the game. Those personal accolades are great and nice at the end of the day, but we play to win and to compete for a Cup. That’s how you judge your career and your success is how the team does and how many Cups you can win.”

Marchand talks with the media before BOS at VGK

Honoring Belichick

Montgomery began his pregame media availability by offering his respect to former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who mutually parted ways with New England on Thursday after 24 legendary seasons and six Super Bowl titles.

"I want to start off by congratulating Coach Belichick for a tremendous 24-year run with the New England Patriots and the incredible success that’s never been seen before in the NFL,” said Montgomery. “And how he has impacted coaches…I think it goes across every sport. You study other coaches and how they handle players, the team, and the difference between the motivational and the structure, X’s and O’s so to speak, obviously he’s a master at all and someone I’m very lucky to have spent time with.”

Boston’s bench boss was able to spend some time with Belichick on multiple occasions over his two seasons with the Bruins and learned some valuable lessons from his football counterpart.

“I just asked a lot of questions, was just trying to soak in knowledge,” said Montgomery. “He was an open book and he was great about it and how he handles situations, players, role players, star players. And also just picking his brain on matchups and how he thinks and what’s important in those situations.”

Belichick, long a fan of the Bruins, has made numerous trips to TD Garden over the years and hosted players, coaches, and staff for visits at Patriots training camp. The future Hall of Famer also maintained strong relationships with Bruins coaches Claude Julien and Bruce Cassidy during their tenures with the Black & Gold.

“He’s one of the best coaches of all-time,” said Marchand. “I was in Boston during their dominant run and it was a lot of fun to watch, just one of those legendary coaches, whose name will be down in history for all-time.”

Weymouth native Charlie Coyle is a huge Patriots fan and was certainly saddened to hear that it was the end of one of the most dominant eras in Boston sports history.

“What he’s done for the Pats organization for all of New England, for fans like me and beyond, it’s pretty remarkable stuff,” said Coyle. “What they’ve brought over the last 23-24 years, it’s just winning season after winning season after winning season. He brought us so much enjoyment and excitement.

“You hate to see that come to an end but he’s done so much for the people around here and the Pats in general…you wish him well in whatever he does next…

“You kind of take it for granted…it’s sad, it feels like it affects me and I’m just a fan…it feels like something just happened in my life.”

Opposing View

After a brilliant 11-0-1 start, the Golden Knights are just 12-13-4 since, including a 3-7-0 record in their last 10. Vegas, coming off a 3-0 loss to Colorado on Wednesday night, sits second in the Pacific Division with 51 points, six back of Vancouver for the top spot.

Vegas is paced offensively by Massachusetts native Jack Eichel, who leads the club with 18 goals and 42 points. Mark Stone (12-27—39), William Karlsson (15-17—32), Jonathan Marchessault (17-11—28), and Ivan Barbashev (9-10—19) round out the Knight’s top five scorers.

Bruce Cassidy’s club has been beset by injury between the pipes as No. 1 netminder Adin Hill remains sidelined. Logan Thompson (22-12-8, 2.83 GAA, .902 save %) is likely to start on Thursday night.

“I think they’re a high-volume shooting team that seems to get their offense going in this rink. It plays really fast,” said Kevin Shattenkirk. “We know that we’re gonna play against a pretty well-structured team and we’re gonna have to commit to doing the same thing, maybe putting pucks low and winning the forecheck battle and getting our chances there, but I’m sure it’s gonna be a tight game.”

Thursday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Jesper Boqvist – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk – Johnny Beecher – Jakub Lauko

DEFENSEMEN

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Parker Wotherspoon

Matt Grzelcyk – Kevin Shattenkirk

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi

Bruins looking to stop the skid tonight @ VGK

