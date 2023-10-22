Marchand propels Bruins past Kings for 4th straight win to start season

Alex Laferriere scored his first NHL goal, and Cam Talbot made 21 saves for the Kings (2-2-1), who are 0-2-1 at home.

“I think we have a pretty good path right now as a team of where we need to go and what we need to work on,” Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan said of the winless start on home ice. “We can get there. I really believe we can. But we now have some direction. And that's not a bad thing to have.”

Anze Kopitar passed Dustin Brown to become the Kings' leader in games played with 1,297. He is one of three active players to hold his franchise’s record in games played, joining Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Oh, he’s just the best,” said Forbort, who played with Kopitar for five seasons. “Such a good captain, good leader. Such a good human, so it was really cool to see that. What a legend.”

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 13:10 of the first period on a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play.

Boston had to kill 55 seconds of a two-man advantage earlier in the period when John Beecher was called for holding Kopitar during a power play for Los Angeles.

The Bruins were 1-for-4 on the power play. The Kings were 1-for-6.

“It’s tough when you get 5-on-3, and if they jack one in the net, you’re chasing the game right from the first couple minutes of the game,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “Our penalty kill has been excellent all year long. And our special teams have been really good so far this year.”