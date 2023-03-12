B's Split Back-to-Back with Wings After Loss in Detroit

"Detroit out skated us and out worked for us," said coach Jim Montgomery.

DETROIT - It's not over until it's over for this Bruins team - who entered the final 20 minutes trailing by three goals - as Boston pushed through to get within one, until an empty-netter handed the Black & Gold just their 10th regulation loss of the season with a 5-3 setback at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Fought to the Finish

After a scoreless first for the B's, and three Red Wings goals to start the second, Matt Grzelcyk lit a fire in the Bruins, who trailed 4-0, when he scored with just over three minutes to go in the second period on a nice feed from David Pastrnak.

"I'm really proud of the guys for not giving up," said Grzelcyk. "I mean, with back-to-back for travel, I'm sure a lot of teams would have caved in, but we'll never do that."

Following Grzelcyk's goal, Jake DeBrusk scored his 20th goal of the season on a breakaway to make it 4-2 at 3:37 of the third before Pastrnak followed up just under three minutes later with his 46th goal to pull Boston to within 4-3.

"No surprise for this locker room, we have a ton of resilience," said Grzelcyk. "Obviously a great effort in the third, just a little bit too late there."

Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 of 25 shots and checks in with a record of 16-5-4.

Bert Back Home

Tyler Bertuzzi returned to Detroit for the first time since becoming a Bruin earlier this month. Bertuzzi played his entire seven-year career with the Red Wings after they selected him in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft. The Wings paid tribute to Bertuzzi during the Sunday matinee with video montage.

"It was definitely different, emotional," said Bertuzzi. "It's good to be back...it was very nice of them to do that for me. That was great."

As for once the game began, Bertuzzi just focused on the task at hand. "Once the game is going on," he said, "you kind of forget about everything so I just tried to go out there and play hockey."