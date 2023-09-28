News Feed

For Mitchell, Bruins Provide Familiar Surroundings

Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Zacha Ready for Shift to the Middle

Bruins Drop Second Preseason Contest in Buffalo

Centennial Stories: The Last Hurrah 

Need to Know: Bruins at Sabres

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at Buffalo Sabres

Bussi Shuts Out Rangers in Exhibition Opener

McLaughlin: ‘I’m Ready to Make Push to Make the Team’

Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game vs. New York Rangers

Geekie Aiming to Help Fill Void at Center

Marchand’s Ascension to Bruins’ Captaincy Has Been Unique Journey

Poitras: ‘The Goal is to Make the Bruins’

Marchand: Captaincy ‘Means More Than Anyone Will Ever Know’

Opportunity Aplenty as Bruins Turn the Page

Bruins Name Brad Marchand 27th Captain in Team History

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for 2023 Boston Bruins Training Camp, Presented by Rapid7 

Accordion for Kids Club Landing Page

Who can join the Bruins Academy Kids Club?

  • Bruins fans age 2-14 living anywhere in the United States are eligible to become members of the Bruins Academy Kids Club.

How much does it cost to join the Bruins Academy Kids Club?

  • It's free! There is no cost associated with the Bruins Academy Kids Club, just one awesome community of lil' diehards to cheer with all year long!

If I was a Kids Club member in 2022-2023, am I automatically enrolled for 2023-2024?

  • Yes! 2022-2023 Kids Club members are automatically renewed for the 2023-2024 season. All 2022-2023 members should have received an email to update their preferences.

How can I access my ProShop Discount?

  • As a Kids Club member, you'll receive 10% off your purchase* in store at the ProShop at the Hub on Causeway. Simply show your membership email to your cashier at check-out to receive your discount. You may also shop with us online at BostonProShop.com anytime.

Here's how to access your discount online:

  1. Go to BostonProShop.com
  2. Existing members may click on "My Account" while new members must sign-up for a new account using the same email address connected to your Kids Club membership
  3. Enter your email address and your BostonProShop.com password
  4. Click "Sign In"
  5. Once your account is verified, your discount will automatically be applied at check out.

*some exclusions apply.