Accordion for Kids Club Landing Page

Who can join the Bruins Academy Kids Club?
- Bruins fans age 2-14 living anywhere in the United States are eligible to become members of the Bruins Academy Kids Club.
How much does it cost to join the Bruins Academy Kids Club?
- It's free! There is no cost associated with the Bruins Academy Kids Club, just one awesome community of lil' diehards to cheer with all year long!
If I was a Kids Club member in 2022-2023, am I automatically enrolled for 2023-2024?
- Yes! 2022-2023 Kids Club members are automatically renewed for the 2023-2024 season. All 2022-2023 members should have received an email to update their preferences.
How can I access my ProShop Discount?
- As a Kids Club member, you'll receive 10% off your purchase* in store at the ProShop at the Hub on Causeway. Simply show your membership email to your cashier at check-out to receive your discount. You may also shop with us online at BostonProShop.com anytime.
Here's how to access your discount online:
- Go to BostonProShop.com
- Existing members may click on "My Account" while new members must sign-up for a new account using the same email address connected to your Kids Club membership
- Enter your email address and your BostonProShop.com password
- Click "Sign In"
- Once your account is verified, your discount will automatically be applied at check out.
*some exclusions apply.