Ullmark makes 27 saves, Bruins defeat Panthers

Charlie Coyle, John Beecher and Jake DeBrusk scored for the Bruins (14-1-3), who have won three of their past four games (3-0-1). They are 5-0-2 during their point streak.

“We have only lost one in regulation, so anytime you play this amount of games and can say that, we must be doing something right,” DeBrusk said. “We have a lot of guys who are contributing in different ways, and you need that to win. Our goaltending has been solid and has bailed us out in a lot of games.”

Anton Lundell scored for the Panthers (12-6-1), who had won six straight at home. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves.

“We came out hot, it didn’t go [in] and both goalies were really good,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “They got in on two of their chances, we did not, and that is the game. … It was a tight game.”