Projected Lineup: Feb. 10 at Buffalo

kapanen_closeup_16x9
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues return to the ice on Saturday following the NHL All-Streak break and bye week.

The Blues won't be easing back in. Instead, they will start with three games in four days, starting with back-to-back afternoon contests against the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens.

Head Coach Drew Bannister will have a few lineup changes for Saturday's game - including the return of Kasperi Kapanen, who was activated from injured reserve after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. Kapanen was skating on the second line during the team's practice on Friday in St. Louis, and that's where he's expected to be on Saturday.

In addition, Calle Rosen will make his first appearance of the season while the Blues deal with injuries on defense - both Justin Faulk and Scott Perunovich are out and considered week-to-week, according to Bannister.

Joel Hofer will start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Sammy Blais
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella - Calle Rosen

Goalie

Joel Hofer

