Preview: Blues vs. Wild

WILD The Minnesota Wild just visited Enterprise Center on March 2. Clearly, they didn't take the loss well. Since then, the Wild have gone 5-0-1, including a 2-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Kirill Kaprizov has been a huge factor in Minnesota's recent success. The All-Star forward has scored in three straight games, including Thursday's game-winner. In fact, no team has kept Kaprizov off the scoresheet since the Blues did two weeks earlier.

"What amazes me with him right now is just that he can play high minutes," Minnesota Head Coach John Hynes said. "You can use him in some extra shifts in certain situations and his game doesn't drop off. I just think his competitiveness, his stamina, his drive game-in and game-out is something that's really impressive. He doesn't take shifts off...When he's out there, he's a constant threat."

Marc-Andre Fleury was also outstanding Thursday, recording a 16-save shutout. Fleury - who's started Minnesota's last three games - is 9-2-0 with a 1.36 goals against average and a .926 save percentage in his last 13 games.

The Wild (33-27-7) are also pushing for the playoffs, and they're in lockstep with the Blues. If they can win on the road, then they can gain some separation from the Blues as they try to catch Vegas.

“This is the time where you have to play your best, when it matters the most,” Hynes said. “And I think lots of times there’s different segments in the season, but this is one where you’re playing meaningful games that you need to be able to play your best in those situations."