Preview: Blues at Red Wings

The St. Louis Blues and Detroit Red Wings played a tight battle on Tuesday night, eventually requiring a four-round shootout that ended with a Detroit victory at Enterprise Center.

A 2-2 tie after the first period held for the remainder of regulation and overtime, with the Blues' goals coming from Marco Scandella and Robert Bortuzzo. They were the defensemen's first and second goals of the season, respectively.

Detroit saw goals from Alex Chiasson and Filip Zadina, with David Perron recording an assist for the Red Wings in his emotional return to St. Louis.

"It's always good to see some old faces," said Bortuzzo. "You can tell by the ovation he got there how much (Perron) meant to this city and this organization."

The Blues have a chance for quick revenge on Thursday, heading to Detroit for the second straight matchup in the home-and-home series. Flipping the script on the returns to St. Louis Tuesday, it will mark the first time back in Detroit for former Red Wings Nick Leddy, Thomas Greiss and Jakub Vrana.

Leddy played 55 games in Detroit last season before being traded to the Blues at the 2021 Trade Deadline, totalling one goal and 15 assists. Greiss played the last two seasons with the Red Wings, starting 57 games and recording a .901 save percentage. Vrana spent parts of three seasons with Detroit, posting 32 points in 42 games played

With Ville Husso getting Tuesday off, it is likely he makes his first start against the Blues on Thursday night. After Joel Hofer stopped 93 of 97 shots - for a 2-0-1 record - in his three NHL starts this week, the Blues may give their young goaltender a rest and put Jordan Binnington up against his former teammate.

Continuing on from Detroit, the Blues head out West for a back-to-back with Anaheim and Los Angeles to finish the road trip this weekend.

The Blues will rematch the Red Wings with a 31-33-6 record, worth 68 points and sixth in the Central Division.

BLUE NOTES

The Blues have earned points in eight of their last 10 trips to Detroit, going 7-2-1 dating back to the 2012-13 season... ... Nathan Walker's next game will be No. 100 in his NHL career... Jakub Vrana and Jordan Kyrou each have five goals since March 9, sharing No. 6 in the NHL. Vrana's three power-play goals in that span share No. 3 in the League... Hofer and Greiss delivered the fourth combined shutout in franchise history on Sunday, totalling 34 saves to beat the Winnipeg Jets.