MacEachern assigned to Springfield

maceachern_fives
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Mackenzie MacEachern to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

MacEachern, 29, posted one assist in five games during his stint with the Blues. 

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native has also appeared in 22 games with the Thunderbirds this season, tallying 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and eight penalty minutes. 

Overall, MacEachern has tallied 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) and 55 penalty minutes in 120 career NHL regular-season games.

News Feed

Chicago Blackhawks St. Louis Blues game recap December 23

Blues rally back with five-goal third period to beat Blackhawks
7 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors

7 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors
St. Louis Blues Florida Panthers game recap December 21

Buchnevich scores twice for Blues in win against Panthers
McGing assigned to Springfield

McGing assigned to Springfield
St Louis Blues Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 19

Kucherov scores twice for Lightning in win against Blues
Holiday hospital visits 2023

Blues visit local children's hospitals for holidays
Life as a Blue premieres Dec. 18 on YouTube

Life as a Blue premieres Dec. 18 on YouTube
Dallas Stars St. Louis Blues game recap December 16

Parayko scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Stars
St. Louis native Joey O'Brien serves as Stars backup goalie

St. Louis native Joey O'Brien serves as Stars backup goalie
Ottawa Senators St. Louis Blues game recap December 14

Blues defeat Senators in 1st game under Bannister, end 4-game skid
MacEachern recalled from Springfield

MacEachern recalled from Springfield
Bannister set to make NHL coaching debut

Bannister set to make NHL coaching debut
Blues relieve Berube of coaching duties

Blues relieve Berube of coaching duties
Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues game recap December 12

Red Wings end 3-game skid with win against Blues
St. Louis Blues Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 9

Blackhawks defeat Blues, win consecutive games for 1st time this season
Blues recall McGing from Springfield

Blues recall McGing from Springfield
St. Louis Blues Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 8

Greaves stops 41, Blue Jackets top Blues to end 3-game skid
Blues acquire pick from Islanders for Bortuzzo

Blues acquire pick from Islanders for Bortuzzo