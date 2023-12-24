MacEachern assigned to Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Mackenzie MacEachern to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

MacEachern, 29, posted one assist in five games during his stint with the Blues.

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native has also appeared in 22 games with the Thunderbirds this season, tallying 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and eight penalty minutes.

Overall, MacEachern has tallied 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) and 55 penalty minutes in 120 career NHL regular-season games.