Life as a Blue premieres Dec. 18 on YouTube

Life as a Blue - a new web series that chronicles the franchise's most iconic moments through the eyes of the legends who lived them - premieres Monday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. on the Blues YouTube channel.

Episode 1 will feature Blues Hall of Famer Red Berenson as he shares stories and memories from his playing days in St. Louis.

Additional episodes, which will be made available throughout the season, will include Blues legends such as Scotty Bowman, Mike Liut, Ken Hitchcock, Pierre Turgeon and Garry Unger.

Life as a Blue was developed by Blue Note Productions and offers in-depth interviews with prominent figures around the Blues, giving fans first-person accounts of the stories and the people that have shaped the franchise through its 56 years.

New episodes will premiere each month on the Blues YouTube channel and be archived at stlouisblues.com.