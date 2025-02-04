Get Blues tickets with NO FEES today only

Website 2568x1445 No Fee Promo FEB
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

What’s better than having Blues tickets?

How about Blues tickets with no fees!??

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, Blues tickets purchased at ticketmaster.com will not include fees. The deal includes single game tickets for any home game at Enterprise Center for the remainder of the season.

With 16 regular-season home games left, there are plenty of great matchups to choose from.

Here are a few notable games you won’t want to miss:

  • Feb. 6 vs. the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers
  • Feb. 8 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
  • Feb. 23 vs. Colorado Avalanche (Build-A-Bear Plush Dog giveaway presented by Build-A-Bear)
  • March 20 vs. Vancouver Canucks (Blues Mystery Hat giveaway presented by Ticketmaster)
  • March 22 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
  • April 15 vs. Utah (last regular-season home game)

The no-fees offer is available exclusively online at ticketmaster.com on Tuesday Feb. 4 until 11:59 p.m. CT. There is a limit of eight tickets per game, per transaction. Offer is not valid on verified re-sale tickets or theme nights.

