3 Blues prospects to play for World Juniors gold

Snuggerud, Stenberg, Lindstein battle for gold at 12:30 p.m. Friday on NHL Network

lindstein, snuggerud, stenberg
By Jacob Stinson
St. Louis Blues

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship is drawing to a close, and three St. Louis Blues are going for gold.

The gold medal game between Sweden and the United States begins Friday at 12:30 p.m. CT on NHL Network.

Jimmy Snuggerud, the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is representing the Blues for Team USA. He has seven points (five goals, two assists) in five games and has been one of the tournament's most lethal scorers. He sparked a 3-2 comeback win against Finland in the semifinals on Thursday with a power-play rocket that put the United States on the board.

There are two Blues playing for Sweden, both taken in the first round of the 2023 Draft: Otto Stenberg (No. 25) and Theo Lindstein (No. 29).

Stenberg has been one of the most dynamic scorers in the WJC. He has four goals and four assists, including a hat trick against Germany. With an assist in Sweden's semifinals win over Czechia on Thursday, he's tied for the seventh-most points at the tournament.

Lindstein turns 19 years old Friday, and he's looking for more than one reason to celebrate.

Despite being a late addition to the roster, Lindstein has given Swedish head coach Magnus Havelid no choice but to reward him with big minutes. Lindstein has been dominant on both ends of the ice. His eight points lead all defensemen at the World Juniors, and his +11 rating is the best of any player at any position. He notched a goal and an assist against Czechia.

Two more Blues prospects - Aleksanteri Kaskimaki (Finland) and Jakub Stancl (Czechia) - will play in the bronze medal game at 8 a.m. CT on NHL Network. 

For a full list of stats, interviews and more from the Blues at the World Juniors, go to www.stlouisblues.com/WorldJuniors.

Related Content

World Junior Championship coverage

World Junior Championship coverage
Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors

Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors
7 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors

7 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors

News Feed

Ellis named ECHL goaltender of the month for December

Ellis named ECHL goaltender of the month for December
Vrana recalled, Faulk placed on IR

Vrana recalled, Faulk placed on IR
Projected Lineup: Jan. 4 vs. Vancouver

Projected Lineup: Jan. 4 vs. Vancouver
Preview: Blues vs. Canucks

Preview: Blues vs. Canucks
Walker recalled from Springfield

Walker recalled from Springfield
MacEachern assigned to Springfield

MacEachern assigned to Springfield
St. Louis Blues Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 30

Malkin has goal, assist, lifts Penguins past Blues
Photos: The Best of 2023

Photos: The Best of 2023
Kessel recalled from Springfield

Kessel recalled from Springfield
Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues game recap December 29

Toews scores late to lift Avalanche past Blues
Faulk sidelined with lower-body injury

Faulk sidelined with lower-body injury
Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors

Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors
Dallas Stars St. Louis Blues game recap December 27

Hofer makes 39 saves, Blues edge Stars for 3rd straight win
MacEachern recalled from Springfield

MacEachern recalled from Springfield
MacEachern assigned to Springfield

MacEachern assigned to Springfield
Chicago Blackhawks St. Louis Blues game recap December 23

Blues rally back with five-goal third period to beat Blackhawks
7 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors

7 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors
St. Louis Blues Florida Panthers game recap December 21

Buchnevich scores twice for Blues in win against Panthers