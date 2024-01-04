3 Blues prospects to play for World Juniors gold

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship is drawing to a close, and three St. Louis Blues are going for gold.

The gold medal game between Sweden and the United States begins Friday at 12:30 p.m. CT on NHL Network.

Jimmy Snuggerud, the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is representing the Blues for Team USA. He has seven points (five goals, two assists) in five games and has been one of the tournament's most lethal scorers. He sparked a 3-2 comeback win against Finland in the semifinals on Thursday with a power-play rocket that put the United States on the board.