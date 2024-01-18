PREVIEW: Blue Jackets finish season series vs. Devils

In the NFL, the saying is that on any given Sunday, any team can beat another.

In the NHL, the same holds true, though it can happen on any day of the week. For the Blue Jackets, Monday was one of those days, as Columbus rallied from three different deficits to battle back and beat a Vancouver team that is currently tied for the most points in the NHL.

In a season of close losses, the Blue Jackets finally were rewarded in the 4-3 shootout victory against one of the NHL’s best teams.

“I think our team played well today,” Kirill Marchenko said after netting the shootout winner. “Vancouver is a really good team, and they play fast and smart. It was a tough game, but I think it’s good for us and for the future to know we can come back in the third period and win this game.”

To head coach Pascal Vincent, it was another example of the team moving in the right direction. While it may not seem like it, what has the coach most excited is the team’s defense, which he sees as improving over the past few games.

It may not seem that way as the Blue Jackets have given up 25 goals in the six games since the calendar turned to 2024, but the analytics do show the team has started to limit scoring chances against. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Jackets are second in the NHL in expected goals against per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 since Jan. 1, as well as third in the league in high-danger chances allowed per 60.

“We talked about it early in the season – new coach, new system, new a lot of things, so it’s going to take some time,” Vincent said. “I think the last game is a good indication of where we’re heading. We played against the No. 1 team in the league and we played a real good game. The chances at 5-on-5, we had way more chances – we had seven or eight more 5-on-5 chances than them. That’s a real good team.

“But what is really exciting is our defensive numbers are improving. We know we can skate. We can we can create offense, but we need to defend.”

The challenge will be just as difficult against a high-octane offensive unit tonight when New Jersey comes to town, but there is good news for the Blue Jackets – captain Boone Jenner is set to return after missing more than a month with a fractured jaw.

Know The Foe: New Jersey Devils

Head coach: Lindy Ruff (fourth season)

Team stats: Goals per game: 3.43 (7th) | Scoring defense: 3.48 (28th) | PP: 28.4 percent (3rd) | PK: 77.3 percent (23rd)

The narrative: The Devils burst onto the scene a year ago as a young, talented group made a historic 49-point jump in the standings and won a playoff round against the rival New York Rangers. New Jersey broke a four-year postseason drought, and the thought was the club had vaulted itself into consistent contention for the Stanley Cup. This year has been a little tougher, though, as the injury-plagued squad has been up and down and finds itself in a tough battle for playoff positioning as we pass the midway point.

Team leaders: Columbus catches a break as Jack Hughes will miss the game with an upper-body injury, and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft has posted a 15-30-45 line in 32 games. Jesper Bratt leads the team with a 16-30-46 line, while Tyler Toffoli is next with 16 goals among his 29 points. Luke Hughes is the top-scoring defenseman with an 8-16-24 line, and Nico Hischier has 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points in 31 games.

The Devils have struggled to find consistent goaltending this season, as Vitek Vanecek leads the way with 23 starts, a 14-7-2 record, a 3.31 GAA and .882 save percentage. Nico Daws is currently serving as the backup and has a 2.71 GAA and .916 save percentage in six games.

What's new: Injuries have been a huge story all season for the Devils, and the squad is currently missing Hughes, top defenseman Dougie Hamilton, forward Ondrej Palat and defensemen Jonas Siegenthaler and Brendan Smith. The Devils haven’t posted anything longer than a three-game winning streak this season, and they come to Columbus with a 1-3-1 record in the last five games.

Trending: This is the fourth and final meeting of the season series, and the Jackets are 1-1-1. The last meeting came Dec. 27 in New Jersey and ended with the Devils winning in overtime, while the previous matchup in Columbus was a Dec. 16 contest in which New Jersey won 6-3.

Former CBJ: None

Roster Report

Projected Lineup (subject to change)

Johnny Gaudreau – Cole Sillinger – Yegor Chinakhov

Adam Fantilli – Boone Jenner – Jack Roslovic

Kent Johnson – Dmitri Voronkov – Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier – Sean Kuraly – Justin Danforth

Damon Severson – Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov – Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean – Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratches: Mathieu Olivier, Emil Bemstrom

Injured reserve: Zach Werenski (ankle, out four to six weeks as of Dec. 27); Nick Blankenburg (upper body, day to day); Patrik Laine (fractured clavicle, out six weeks as of Dec. 15)

Roster Report: Jenner (fractured jaw) is expected to return for the first time since Dec. 8, going into the lineup for Bemstrom.

3 Stats to Know

Dmitri Voronkov is coming off the first two-goal game of his NHL career and is tied for fourth among NHL rookies in tallies with nine. His 22 points are tied for fifth among NHL rookies as well. With nine shots on goal Monday, Voronkov tied a CBJ rookie record (Rick Nash, March 22, 2003, vs. Atlanta).

The Blue Jackets top line of Johnny Gaudreau, Cole Sillinger and Yegor Chinakhov combined for 17 shots on goal in Monday’s game vs. Vancouver.

Milestone watch: Forward Justin Danforth is five games from 100 in his NHL career (21-14-35, 95 games played).

Who’s Hot

With a goal in his 100th career game Saturday night, Kirill Marchenko tied Rick Nash with 35 goals in his first 100 CBJ games, the most in team history. ... Jack Roslovic notched his 200th career point in Monday’s win. ... Cole Sillinger has a 6-2-8 line and a plus-6 rating in the last 12 games. ... Johnny Gaudreau has a 3-10-13 line in the last 14 games and notched his 100th point in a CBJ uniform Saturday. ... Yegor Chinakhov has registered 8-5-13 over the last 16 games. ... Rookie Adam Fantilli is second among NHL rookies in points (25) and placed third in goals (11). ... Adam Boqvist has four assists in four games since returning to the lineup. ... The team’s rookie stat line of 21-35-56 is tied for first in the NHL in goals and second in points. … The Jackets’ 98 goals at 5-on-5 are sixth in the NHL.

This Day in CBJ History

Jan. 19, 2011: Antoine Vermette scores with 53 seconds remaining to tie the game and R.J. Umberger tallies on the power play in overtime as the Blue Jackets capture a 3-2 win at Florida. The victory would kick off a then-franchise record eight-game road point streak (6-0-2).