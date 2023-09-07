How to access mobile tickets

Step 1: Using your smartphone, download the NHL Mobile App (select Blue Jackets as your favorite team) and scroll down to the Ticket Section and select "Manage My Tickets." You may also visit MyBlueJacketsAccount.com.

Step 2: Enter your My Blue Jackets Account email address, your password and press "Sign In" to continue.

Please note, if you have purchased tickets for an upcoming event through Ticketmaster.com using the same email address you used for your Blue Jackets tickets, you will be given the option to link these accounts and view all tickets here. This is an optional step and not a requirement to manage your Blue Jackets tickets.

Step 3: Tap all events and scroll through to select the game you wish to attend.

Step 4: Select your seats and tap "View Barcode" to display your unique QR code for each game ticket.

Step 5: Simply show the QR code upon entering Nationwide Arena.

We recommend adding all of your game tickets to your Apple wallet or Google Pay in advance of your arrival to Nationwide Arena to make entry as fast as possible.

Please see steps below to "Transfer" to forward your tickets or "Sell" to post your tickets for resale.