cbj transfer mobile tickets

News Feed

blue jackets 2023 Traverse City release

Blue Jackets to participate in 2023 NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City, Mich. 
Family Value Pack

Columbus Blue Jackets launch Family Value Pack for 2023-24 Season
Jenner Summer Spotlight

Summer Spotlight: Jenner leads the way for the Blue Jackets
Roslovic summer spotlight

Summer Spotlight: Roslovic wants to keep getting better
blue jackets summer spotlight daniil tarasov

Summer Spotlight: Tarasov puts the 'big' in next big thing
blue jackets summer spotlight kent johnson

Summer Spotlight: Johnson made a big splash in his rookie season
blue jackets summer spotlight david jiricek

Summer Spotlight: Jiricek impressed in his first year with CBJ
blue jackets summer spotlight cole sillinger

Summer Spotlight: Sillinger looks to learn from difficult second season
American Red Cross and CBJ partner for month long campaign

American Red Cross and Blue Jackets partner for month long campaign
blue jackets summer spotlight kirill marchenko

Summer Spotlight: Marchenko was a bright spot for Blue Jackets
blue jackets prospect pool impressive nhl experts

Future is bright in Columbus as experts agree CBJ prospect pool impresses
blue jackets summer spotlight jake bean

Summer Spotlight: Bean hopes to rebound after injury-plagued season
Fanatics, Arena District, Columbus Blue Jackets, CBJ

Fanatics Sportsbook, Blue Jackets to open retail location on Friday
blue jackets summer spotlight elvis merzlikins

Summer Spotlight: Merzlikins approaching season as a chance to rebound
dek hockey finds a home at blue jackets foundation rink in whitehall

New Whitehall rink already serving the Central Ohio hockey community
blue jackets summer spotlight eric robinson

Summer Spotlight: Robinson set another career high in production
blue jackets summer spotlight andrew peeke

Summer Spotlight: Peeke has become a big part of the CBJ defense
blue jackets summer spotlight zach werenski

Summer Spotlight: Werenski ready to get back at it after tough injury

cbj transfer mobile tickets

How to transfer mobile tickets

Step 1: Using your smartphone, download the NHL Mobile App (select Blue Jackets as your favorite team) and scroll down to the Ticket Section and select "Manage My Tickets." You may also visit MyBlueJacketsAccount.com.

Step 2: Enter your My Blue Jackets Account email address, your password and press "Sign In" to continue.

Please note, if you have purchased tickets for an upcoming event through Ticketmaster.com using the same email address you used for your Blue Jackets tickets, you will be given the option to link these accounts and view all tickets here. This is an optional step and not a requirement to manage your Blue Jackets tickets.

Step 3: Tapall events and scroll through to select the game you wish to transfer to a friend.
Transferring tickets to multiple games? Click here to learn how!

Step 4: Select the "Transfer" button in the lower left hand corner.

Step 5: Select the box associated to the seats you want to transfer and click "Transfer To".

Step 6: Click "Select From Contacts" or "Manually Enter A Recipient" to Transfer Tickets Via Email or Text Message.

Step 7: To send tickets via text, enter a phone number. To send tickets via email, please enter the email address of your contact. Click "Transfer Tickets" to complete.

Step 8: The tickets will display that the recipient is waiting to claim the tickets, and you will receive a confirmation email of the transfer.