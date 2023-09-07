cbj transfer mobile tickets

Step 1: Using your smartphone, download the NHL Mobile App (select Blue Jackets as your favorite team) and scroll down to the Ticket Section and select "Manage My Tickets." You may also visit MyBlueJacketsAccount.com.

Step 2: Enter your My Blue Jackets Account email address, your password and press "Sign In" to continue.

Please note, if you have purchased tickets for an upcoming event through Ticketmaster.com using the same email address you used for your Blue Jackets tickets, you will be given the option to link these accounts and view all tickets here. This is an optional step and not a requirement to manage your Blue Jackets tickets.

Step 3: Tapall events and scroll through to select the game you wish to transfer to a friend.

Transferring tickets to multiple games? Click here to learn how!

Step 4: Select the "Transfer" button in the lower left hand corner.

Step 5: Select the box associated to the seats you want to transfer and click "Transfer To".

Step 6: Click "Select From Contacts" or "Manually Enter A Recipient" to Transfer Tickets Via Email or Text Message.

Step 7: To send tickets via text, enter a phone number. To send tickets via email, please enter the email address of your contact. Click "Transfer Tickets" to complete.

Step 8: The tickets will display that the recipient is waiting to claim the tickets, and you will receive a confirmation email of the transfer.