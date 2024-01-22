CBJ Safelite Safe Spot FAQ

What is in the room?

The room includes dim lighting, soft sounds and a projector with calming imagery. Individuals will also have a variety of tools available to assist with their experience including rocking chairs, fidget toys, textile circles, bubble lights, crash pads, weighted lap pads and more.

Who can use the room?

The space is available for all ages experiencing a sensory overload and need a quiet place.

How do I access the room?

The room is located off the elevator on the Club level at Party Tower 4 with easy access from the stairs or elevators located at Section 117 on the main concourse or Section 220 on the Upper Concourse. Guests needing to utilize the room should notify a Guest Service Attendant to gain access.

What if I want to return to the game?

In addition to the room, fans can also check out a free Safelite Sensory Inclusion Pack from Guest Services to lessen the impact of the environment while in their seat. The pack includes fidget toys, a weighted lap pad and noise-reducing headphones. To check out a pack, visit the Guest Services Desks located at section 112 on the Main Concourse and section 208 on the Upper Concourse.

News Feed

blue jackets roster moves david jiricek nick blankenburg

Blue Jackets announce roster moves
blue jackets alumni fantasy camp recap

Fantasy camp leads to friendships for CBJ alumni, fans
New Jersey Devils Columbus Blue Jackets game recap January 19

Blue Jackets fall to Devils at Nationwide
blue jackets activate boone jenner off injured reserve

Blue Jackets activate Boone Jenner off Injured Reserve
svonotes blue jackets happy to have alexandre texier 

SvoNotes: Blue Jackets happy to have Texier back
blue jackets roster moves david jiricek spencer martin

Blue Jackets announce roster moves
preview blue jackets host new jersey at nationwide arena

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets finish season series vs. Devils
blue jackets defenseman david jiricek learning the ropes 

Jiricek learning on the job as a rookie defenseman
blue jackets 2024 hockey is for everyone recap

Hockey Is For Everyone unites Blue Jackets community
blue jackets hockey is for everyone cash family

Local family has found a community in hockey
preview blue jackets host hockey is for everyone vs vancouver

PREVIEW: Hockey is for Everyone as Blue Jackets host Canucks
blue jackets activate Sean Kuraly off injured reserve

Blue Jackets activate Sean Kuraly off Injured Reserve
Seattle Kraken Columbus Blue Jackets game recap January 13

Kraken defeat Blue Jackets for ninth straight win
preview blue jackets kraken face off saturday night

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face Kraken on a Saturday night
svonotes erik gudbranson being a leader for blue jackets

SvoNotes: Gudbranson finding his niche as a CBJ leader
blue jackets jordan dumais to undergo surgery

Jordan Dumais to undergo surgery to repair lower abdominal injury
cole sillinger hat trick finding game with blue jackets

Hat trick just the latest sign Sillinger finding his groove
blue jackets prospect report world juniors recap

Prospect Report: Nash breaks down World Juniors