What is in the room?
CBJ Safelite Safe Spot FAQ
The room includes dim lighting, soft sounds and a projector with calming imagery. Individuals will also have a variety of tools available to assist with their experience including rocking chairs, fidget toys, textile circles, bubble lights, crash pads, weighted lap pads and more.
Who can use the room?
The space is available for all ages experiencing a sensory overload and need a quiet place.
How do I access the room?
The room is located off the elevator on the Club level at Party Tower 4 with easy access from the stairs or elevators located at Section 117 on the main concourse or Section 220 on the Upper Concourse. Guests needing to utilize the room should notify a Guest Service Attendant to gain access.
What if I want to return to the game?
In addition to the room, fans can also check out a free Safelite Sensory Inclusion Pack from Guest Services to lessen the impact of the environment while in their seat. The pack includes fidget toys, a weighted lap pad and noise-reducing headphones. To check out a pack, visit the Guest Services Desks located at section 112 on the Main Concourse and section 208 on the Upper Concourse.