What is the difference in renewing my season tickets into a Multi-Year Plan as opposed to an Annual Plan (season-to-season)?
CBJ Renewal Annual FAQ
As a Multi-Year Plan STH, you are committing to your season tickets for the next three seasons. With that commitment, you will receive: a minimum of 3% savings than with Annual Plan pricing and a cap on your season-over-season increases of 5%. By renewing as an Annual Plan, you will be paying ~3% higher than the Multi-Year Plan each season and will not have a max increase cap of 5%, meaning the savings in the Multi-Year Plan could grow each season.
Is there a cancellation penalty for breaking my Multi-Year Plan?
Yes, due to the discounts you would be receiving through the Multi-Year Plan, there would be a small cancellation fee if that plan is broken prior to the term date. The fee cancellation would be the difference between the cost of the Multi-Year Plan and the Annual Plan rate (varies based on plan type/location/amount of seats).
When does the season ticket renewal window for the 2024-25 season begin?
The renewal window is open now and will continue through Saturday, March 30th. You can renew your tickets by logging in to your My Blue Jackets Account, by contacting your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, via email at [email protected] or by visiting us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.
When is the deadline to renew and guarantee my seats and pricing for the 2023-24 season?
The deadline to guarantee your seats and pricing is Saturday, March 30th. After this date, any non-renewed account runs the risk of having their seats made available to other STHs during our annual STH Relocation event.
What are the payment options for my season tickets?
We offer many options for payment plans, but our best and most pratical payment plan is the 12-month payment plan. With this plan, your first payment will be charged at the time of renewal and all remaining payments (April – February 2025) will be charged on or around the 20th of each month through February 2025.
Are there advantages to renewing my season tickets early?
All Full, Half, and Quarter STHs that renew by February 29th, can take advantage of an extended 13-month interest-free payment plan. Initial payment must be made by February 29th and payments will be charged monthly, on or around the 20th of each month, through February 2025.
Full STHs that pay their account in full by March 30th, will earn CBJ Rewards, redeemable for food, beverages, and merchandise at Nationwide Arena. The percentage earned is based on your tenure with the Blue Jackets. For more information, please visit the CBJ Rewards program page.
What is the CBJ Rewards deadline?
CBJ Rewards are an exclusive STH renewal benefit for Full Season Ticket Holders. This benefit provides Full STH’s that renew and PAY IN FULL by the established deadline for each season (March 30th), the opportunity to earn CBJ Rewards redeemable for food, beverages, and merchandise at Nationwide Arena. CBJ Rewards will be loaded onto Season Ticket Holders Digital CBJ Rewards card by September 15, 2022.
When will CBJ rewards be loaded available to use?
CBJ Rewards will be loaded to your CBJ Rewards card by September 15th.
I am a Multi-Year STH, is there anything I need to do?
If you are interested in taking advantage of the 13-month Payment Plan option, please log into your My Blue Jackets Account and select the 13-month payment plan in the Payment Options tab.
As a Multi-Year STH, if you wish to leave your account as is, your account is automatically renewed and your first payment for the 2024-25 season will be charged on March 20th using the same payment information and payment plan you had previously set up. As a Multi-Year Season Ticket Holder, you are also eligible for all STH Renewal Sweepstakes prizes!
What is the STH Renewal Sweepstakes?
The STH Renewal Sweepstakes is an opportunity for renewed STH’s to win one of over 1,200 prizes, just for renewing their tickets! From now through March 30th, prizes will be announced through bluejackets.com and during game broadcasts. The earlier you renew – the more chances you will have to win great prizes. To see a full listing of all STH Renewal Sweepstakes prizes, click HERE.
If I want to relocate or upgrade my season ticket location, when can I do that?
The Seat Relocation/Upgrade process typically takes place shortly after completion of the regular season. All renewed STH’s will be notified prior to the event with their assigned date and time to view available inventory.
I am on the CBJ Savings Plan – how does that affect my payments for the 2024-25 Season?
By previously signing up for the CBJ Savings Plan, you are paid ahead towards your 2024-25 season tickets. After this payment, all funds paid towards the CBJ Savings Plan will be applied to the 2024-25 renewal and a 3% bonus (based on the amount paid towards 2024-25) will be added as CBJ Rewards by September 15, 2024. Your CBJ Rewards can be used during the 2024-25 season on concessions or in the team store. After your payments have been applied to your 2024-25 season tickets, if you still have a balance due, your Account Specialist will be in touch with you to get your account set up on a new payment plan.
Where can I find my renewal invoice?
You can find your detailed renewal invoice for the 2024-25 season by logging into your My Blue Jackets Account and selecting the “invoice” tab at the top left of the page.
How do I make my first payment online?
You can make your first payment online towards your renewal invoice for the 2023-24 season through your My Blue Jackets Account.
What happens if I miss a payment, or my credit card is declined?
You will be sent an email notifying you of your missed/declined payment and you will be able to login to your My Blue Jackets Account and update your payment information. Additionally, your Account Specialist will contact you in the days after the scheduled payment.
Who do I contact if I need to update my payment information?
Can I upgrade my season ticket plan or add seats to my account?
Absolutely! Please contact your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, by email at [email protected] or visit us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.
What if I want to change my seat location?
All STH’s that renew their season ticket package by March 30th, will be eligible for the Seat Relocation/Upgrade process, which is based on STH Tenure. This process typically takes place shortly after completion of the regular season and the best available seats are made available for you to choose from. That is why it is so important you renew your seats before the renewal deadline – so that you are eligible for this process.
Can I pay off my tickets early if I am on a payment plan?
Absolutely, Season Ticket Holders are able to pay off their account at any time. Payments can be made by logging into your My Blue Jackets Account and select view invoice, followed by making your payment.
What will happen if I wait to renew until after the deadline?