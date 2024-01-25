CBJ Multi-Year FAQ

If you are interested in taking advantage of the 13-month Payment Plan option, please log into your My Blue Jackets Account and select the 13-month payment plan in the Payment Options tab.

As a Multi-Year STH, if you wish to leave your account as is, your account is automatically renewed and your first payment for the 2023-24 season will be charged on March 20th using the same payment information and payment plan you had previously set up. As a Multi-Year Season Ticket Holder, you are also eligible for all STH Renewal Sweepstakes prizes!

For questions or to update your payment information, please contact your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, via email at [email protected] or visit us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.