Who is eligible for the multi-year plan?
CBJ Multi-Year FAQ
New Full and Half Season plan purchases.
What is the most important benefit of the multi-year season ticket plan?
The multi-year season ticket plan offers price protection ensuring your season tickets will not increase by more than 4% each season
Does this mean my tickets will automatically increase by 4% each season?
- No, price increases will be reevaluated each year and may be less than 4% in a given year(s).
- The plan guarantees that your price cannot go up by more than 4% in any given year.
How many years do I need to commit to for the multi-year season ticket plan? What options exist?
There are three different multi-year plan term options. Season ticket holders can choose a three-year plan, a five-year plan or a seven-year plan.
How do playoff tickets work with the multi-year season ticket plan?
- Upon signing up for the multi-year plan, season ticket holders will have to choose to either commit to buying all their playoff tickets for the length of their plan or to buy their playoff tickets on a year to year basis.
- Season ticket holders choosing to commit to buying their playoff strips throughout the term of their multi-year plan will enjoy the same price protection on their playoff tickets (a maximum of 4% increase per season).
- Season ticket holders that do not commit to buying their playoff strips as part of their multi-year plan will be subject to current year pricing.
What payment options are offered as part of the multi-year season ticket plan?
- The first payment will be due at time of purchase and subsequent charges will be on the 20th of each month (or the next business day).
- Season ticket holders will continue to have the same payment options available based on their status as a Full, Half or Quarter Season ticket holder.
What happens if I move, change jobs or can't buy my season tickets for some reason during the term of my multi-year plan?
- Season ticket holders unable to make the payments agreed to in their multi-year plan will lose the rights to their season tickets going forward.
- No cancellation fee or additional penalty will be assessed.
- Any future commitments to buy season tickets will be subject to current year season ticket pricing as well as the admissions tax.
I am a Multi-Year STH, is there anything I need to do?
If you are interested in taking advantage of the 13-month Payment Plan option, please log into your My Blue Jackets Account and select the 13-month payment plan in the Payment Options tab.
As a Multi-Year STH, if you wish to leave your account as is, your account is automatically renewed and your first payment for the 2023-24 season will be charged on March 20th using the same payment information and payment plan you had previously set up. As a Multi-Year Season Ticket Holder, you are also eligible for all STH Renewal Sweepstakes prizes!
For questions or to update your payment information, please contact your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, via email at [email protected] or visit us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.
What are the payment options for my season tickets?
We offer many options for payment plans, but our best and longest payment plan is the 13-month payment plan. This early renewal special offer is only available through February 28th. With this plan, your first payment will be charged at the time of renewal and all remaining payments will be charged on or around the 20th of each month through February 2024.
After February 28, 2023, all plans will have the option of a 12-month payment plan through March 31, 2023.
For questions on other payment plan options, please contact your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, via email at [email protected] or by visiting us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.
Are there advantages to renewing my season tickets early?
All Full, Half and Quarter STH's that renew by February 28th, can take advantage of an extended 13-month interest free payment plan. Initial payment must be made by February 28, 2023 and payments will be charged monthly, on or around the 20th of each month, through February 2024.
Full STH's that pay their account in full by March 31, 2023, will earn CBJ Rewards, redeemable for food, beverages, and merchandise at Nationwide Arena. The percentage earned is based on your tenure with the Blue Jackets. For more information, please visit the CBJ Rewards program page.
When is the CBJ Rewards deadline?
CBJ Rewards are an exclusive STH renewal benefit for Full Season Ticket Holders. This benefit provides Full STH's that renew and PAY IN FULL by March 31, 2023, the opportunity to earn CBJ Rewards redeemable for food, beverages, and merchandise at Nationwide Arena. CBJ Rewards will be loaded onto digital CBJ Rewards card by September 15, 2023.
When will CBJ Rewards be loaded and available to use?
CBJ Rewards will be loaded to your CBJ Rewards card by September 15, 2023. For more information, please contact your Account Specialist our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, via email at [email protected] or visit us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.
What is the STH Renewal Sweepstakes?
The STH Renewal Sweepstakes is an opportunity for renewed STH's to win one of over 1,200 prizes, just for renewing their tickets! From now through March 31, 2023, prizes will be announced through bluejackets.com and during game broadcasts. The earlier you renew - the more chances you will have to win great prizes. To see a full listing of all STH Renewal Sweepstakes prizes, click HERE.
For questions, please contact your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, via email at [email protected] or visit us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.
When will I have the opportunity to relocate or upgrade my season ticket location?
The Seat Relocation/Upgrade process typically takes place shortly after completion of the regular season. All renewed STH's will be notified prior to the process beginning with their assigned date and time to view available inventory.
For questions, please contact your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, via email at [email protected] or visit us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.
I am on the CBJ Savings Plan - how does that affect my payments for the 2023-24 Season?
By previously signing up for the CBJ Savings Plan, you are paid ahead towards your 2023-24 season tickets. The funds paid towards the Savings Plan will be applied after your February 20th payment is made. In addition, you will also receive a 3% bonus (based on amount paid towards 2023-24) will be added to your digital CBJ Rewards card by September 15, 2023. Your CBJ Rewards can be used during the 2023-24 season on concessions or in the team store. After your Savings Plan payments have been applied to your 2023-24 season tickets, if a balance remains, your Account Specialist will be in touch to get your account set up on a new payment plan.
For questions, please contact your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, via email at [email protected] or visit us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.
Where can I find my renewal invoice?
You can find your detailed renewal invoice for the 2023-24 season by logging into your My Blue Jackets Account and selecting the "invoice" tab at the top left of the page. For questions, please contact your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, via email at [email protected] or visit us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.
How do I make my first payment online?
You can make your first payment online towards your renewal invoice for the 2023-24 season through your My Blue Jackets Account.
For questions, please contact your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, via email at [email protected] or visit us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.
What happens if I miss a payment or my credit card is declined?
You will be sent an email notifying you of your missed/declined payment and you will be able to login to your My Blue Jackets Account and update your payment information. Additionally, your Account Specialist will contact you in the days after the scheduled payment.
Who do I contact if I need to update my payment information?
You will be able to log in to your My Blue Jackets Account and update your payment information or you can contact your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, via email at [email protected] or visit us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.
How can I upgrade my season ticket plan or add seats to my account?
Please contact your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, by email at [email protected] or visit us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.
What if I want to change my seat location?
All STH's that renew their season ticket package by March 31, 2023, will be eligible for the Seat Relocation/Upgrade process, which is based on STH Tenure. This process typically takes place shortly after completion of the regular season and the best available seats are made available for you to choose from. That is one of the reasons why it is so important you renew your seats before the renewal deadline.
For questions, please contact your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, via email at [email protected] or visit us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.
Can I pay off my tickets early if I am on a payment plan?
Season Ticket Holders are able to pay off their account at any time. Payments can be made by logging into your My Blue Jackets Account and select view invoice, followed by making your payment. You may also contact your Account Specialist, our Ticket Sales Office at 614-246-3350, via email at [email protected] or visit us at STH Central (near section 111) at any upcoming home game.
What will happen if I wait to renew until after the deadline?
STH's run the risk of having their tickets automatically released from their account and having renewed STH's relocate into their seats during the Seat Relocation Process and/or be subject to a price increase.