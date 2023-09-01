News Feed

John H. McConnell Scholarship

More information on the John H. McConnell Scholarship

The Blue Jackets players in partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation established the John H. McConnell Scholarship Fund in 2008 to honor the life and legacy of the team's late founder John H. McConnell. Mr. Mac had a deep-rooted belief in the importance of giving back to the community and this fund was created to recognize a high-school senior who closely personifies the character and leadership that Mr. Mac valued. One local high school senior will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship for their character, leadership and work in the community.

CRITERIA

Applicants must:

  • be a central Ohio high school senior demonstrating readiness to attend a two- or four-year college or university upon graduation
  • be a goal-oriented individual with a clear vision for their future
  • have a commitment to serve their family, school, and community
  • possess leadership qualities, a strong work ethic and lead by example
  • have a passion for improving others lives through their own means, abilities, and life
  • be available to participate in a late February interview, should he/she become a top 3 finalist

This is a 5 part application including:

  • Personal Information
  • Community Outreach
  • Leadership
  • Essay Questions
  • Supporting documents:
*   Up-to-Date Transcript from your high school guidance counselor
*   A letter of recommendation from a teacher, guidance counselor, advisor or employer

<strong>APPLICATION SUBMISSION:</strong>  
NOON ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2023

<strong>ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINALISTS AND SELECTED RECIPIENT</strong>

The selection process and announcement for this scholarship will take place in the spring. All finalists will be notified by phone and email. All others will be notified by email only. For more information, contact the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation at [email protected].