More information on Hockey To Go
More information
- Requests are on a first come, first served basis. Please complete the form below.
- Volunteers: At least three (3) adult volunteers are needed to assist with the clinic.
- Number of participants: Only 100 kids are permitted to attend a single clinic, and there must be a minimum of 40 participants.
- Requests are scheduled 4-6 weeks prior to event. CBJ Hockey To Go is held between September and May. For summer requests, visit www.bluejackets.com/summertakeover.
- Blue Jackets player, coach, broadcaster and/or alumni appearances are not available through CBJ Hockey To Go.
- An appearance by Blue Jackets mascot Stinger is subject to availability.
- CBJ Hockey To Go does not involve regular appearances by the Columbus Blue Jackets staff, players, or coaches.
- If your clinic is cancelled due to inclement weather, a school conflict not known at the time of scheduling, or a Columbus Blue Jackets staffing conflict, the Blue Jackets will make every effort to reschedule your clinic for a later date.
- Each organization may apply once a year, and must be located in Franklin or contiguous counties.