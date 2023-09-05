More information

News Feed

Roslovic summer spotlight

Summer Spotlight: Roslovic wants to keep getting better
blue jackets summer spotlight daniil tarasov

Summer Spotlight: Tarasov puts the 'big' in next big thing
blue jackets summer spotlight kent johnson

Summer Spotlight: Johnson made a big splash in his rookie season
blue jackets summer spotlight david jiricek

Summer Spotlight: Jiricek impressed in his first year with CBJ
blue jackets summer spotlight cole sillinger

Summer Spotlight: Sillinger looks to learn from difficult second season
American Red Cross and CBJ partner for month long campaign

American Red Cross and Blue Jackets partner for month long campaign
blue jackets summer spotlight kirill marchenko

Summer Spotlight: Marchenko was a bright spot for Blue Jackets
blue jackets prospect pool impressive nhl experts

Future is bright in Columbus as experts agree CBJ prospect pool impresses
blue jackets summer spotlight jake bean

Summer Spotlight: Bean hopes to rebound after injury-plagued season
Fanatics, Arena District, Columbus Blue Jackets, CBJ

Fanatics Sportsbook, Blue Jackets to open retail location on Friday
blue jackets summer spotlight elvis merzlikins

Summer Spotlight: Merzlikins approaching season as a chance to rebound
dek hockey finds a home at blue jackets foundation rink in whitehall

New Whitehall rink already serving the Central Ohio hockey community
blue jackets summer spotlight eric robinson

Summer Spotlight: Robinson set another career high in production
blue jackets summer spotlight andrew peeke

Summer Spotlight: Peeke has become a big part of the CBJ defense
blue jackets summer spotlight zach werenski

Summer Spotlight: Werenski ready to get back at it after tough injury
blue jackets summer spotlight emil bemstrom

Summer Spotlight: Bemstrom battled his way back into the lineup
blue jackets summer spotlight patrik laine

Summer Spotlight: Laine focused on seeing the Jackets become a winner
rick nash move into the blue jackets front office

All these years later, Nash remains a face of Columbus hockey

More information

More information on Hockey To Go

  • Requests are on a first come, first served basis. Please complete the form below.
  • Volunteers: At least three (3) adult volunteers are needed to assist with the clinic.
  • Number of participants: Only 100 kids are permitted to attend a single clinic, and there must be a minimum of 40 participants.
  • Requests are scheduled 4-6 weeks prior to event. CBJ Hockey To Go is held between September and May. For summer requests, visit www.bluejackets.com/summertakeover.
  • Blue Jackets player, coach, broadcaster and/or alumni appearances are not available through CBJ Hockey To Go.
  • An appearance by Blue Jackets mascot Stinger is subject to availability.
  • CBJ Hockey To Go does not involve regular appearances by the Columbus Blue Jackets staff, players, or coaches.
  • If your clinic is cancelled due to inclement weather, a school conflict not known at the time of scheduling, or a Columbus Blue Jackets staffing conflict, the Blue Jackets will make every effort to reschedule your clinic for a later date.
  • Each organization may apply once a year, and must be located in Franklin or contiguous counties.