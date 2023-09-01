More Information on the High School Hockey Scholarship

News Feed

Roslovic summer spotlight

Summer Spotlight: Roslovic wants to keep getting better
blue jackets summer spotlight daniil tarasov

Summer Spotlight: Tarasov puts the 'big' in next big thing
blue jackets summer spotlight kent johnson

Summer Spotlight: Johnson made a big splash in his rookie season
blue jackets summer spotlight david jiricek

Summer Spotlight: Jiricek impressed in his first year with CBJ
blue jackets summer spotlight cole sillinger

Summer Spotlight: Sillinger looks to learn from difficult second season
American Red Cross and CBJ partner for month long campaign

American Red Cross and Blue Jackets partner for month long campaign
blue jackets summer spotlight kirill marchenko

Summer Spotlight: Marchenko was a bright spot for Blue Jackets
blue jackets prospect pool impressive nhl experts

Future is bright in Columbus as experts agree CBJ prospect pool impresses
blue jackets summer spotlight jake bean

Summer Spotlight: Bean hopes to rebound after injury-plagued season
Fanatics, Arena District, Columbus Blue Jackets, CBJ

Fanatics Sportsbook, Blue Jackets to open retail location on Friday
blue jackets summer spotlight elvis merzlikins

Summer Spotlight: Merzlikins approaching season as a chance to rebound
dek hockey finds a home at blue jackets foundation rink in whitehall

New Whitehall rink already serving the Central Ohio hockey community
blue jackets summer spotlight eric robinson

Summer Spotlight: Robinson set another career high in production
blue jackets summer spotlight andrew peeke

Summer Spotlight: Peeke has become a big part of the CBJ defense
blue jackets summer spotlight zach werenski

Summer Spotlight: Werenski ready to get back at it after tough injury
blue jackets summer spotlight emil bemstrom

Summer Spotlight: Bemstrom battled his way back into the lineup
blue jackets summer spotlight patrik laine

Summer Spotlight: Laine focused on seeing the Jackets become a winner
rick nash move into the blue jackets front office

All these years later, Nash remains a face of Columbus hockey

More Information on the High School Hockey Scholarship

More Information on the High School Hockey Scholarship

Since the team's arrival and Foundation's creation in 2000, we have worked tirelessly to grow the game we love. Our commitment to the development of youth hockey and reducing barriers to the sport runs deep because we believe everyone should have a chance to play.

Each season, a portion of the Foundation's community investment is specifically earmarked for the purpose of providing an annual educational scholarship for a graduating high school senior who wishes to further his/her education beyond high school. These students have excelled in their commitment to hockey, in their leadership, and in their academic and extracurricular activities at their respective school. This scholarship is not based on performance as a hockey player. It is based on character and overall achievements during high school.

CRITERIA

Applicants must be a:

  • Central Ohio high school senior - Demonstrating readiness to attend a two- or four-year college or university upon graduation
  • Current central Ohio high school hockey player - Varsity, junior varsity, or club

Applications will be reviewed and evaluated on 7 pillars:

  • Desire, Dedication, Discipline & Determination - A commitment to him/herself and the team to improve, every day
  • Embrace the Struggle - A commitment to overcoming adversity and advancing - onward and forward
  • Academic Merit - High Achievement in the classroom and a strong desire to advance his/her education
  • Sportsmanship - Integrity and respect for the game of hockey
  • Team Player - A great teammate and friend
  • Volunteer Work - Making a positive impact on his/her community
  • Passion - A genuine passion, enthusiasm and love for the game of hockey

ADDITIONAL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS:
Please submit at least one, but not more than three, letter(s) of recommendation from a coach, teacher, guidance counselor, advisor, or employer with your application.

APPLICATION DEADLINE:
NOON ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2023

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
By applying for the High School Hockey Scholarship, applicants will also be considered for the Paul Donskov Legacy Scholarship. This scholarship honors the legacy, lifetime work and value Paul Donskov placed on education and honors his tireless passion to help youth hockey players advance and fulfill their academic and athletic dreams.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINALISTS AND SELECTED RECIPIENT
The selection process and announcement for each scholarship will take place in the spring. All finalists will be notified by phone and email. All others will be notified by email only. For more information, contact the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation at [email protected].