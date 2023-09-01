More Information on the High School Hockey Scholarship

Since the team's arrival and Foundation's creation in 2000, we have worked tirelessly to grow the game we love. Our commitment to the development of youth hockey and reducing barriers to the sport runs deep because we believe everyone should have a chance to play.

Each season, a portion of the Foundation's community investment is specifically earmarked for the purpose of providing an annual educational scholarship for a graduating high school senior who wishes to further his/her education beyond high school. These students have excelled in their commitment to hockey, in their leadership, and in their academic and extracurricular activities at their respective school. This scholarship is not based on performance as a hockey player. It is based on character and overall achievements during high school.

CRITERIA

Applicants must be a:

Central Ohio high school senior - Demonstrating readiness to attend a two- or four-year college or university upon graduation

Current central Ohio high school hockey player - Varsity, junior varsity, or club

Applications will be reviewed and evaluated on 7 pillars:

Desire, Dedication, Discipline & Determination - A commitment to him/herself and the team to improve, every day

Embrace the Struggle - A commitment to overcoming adversity and advancing - onward and forward

Academic Merit - High Achievement in the classroom and a strong desire to advance his/her education

Sportsmanship - Integrity and respect for the game of hockey

Team Player - A great teammate and friend

Volunteer Work - Making a positive impact on his/her community

Passion - A genuine passion, enthusiasm and love for the game of hockey

ADDITIONAL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS:

Please submit at least one, but not more than three, letter(s) of recommendation from a coach, teacher, guidance counselor, advisor, or employer with your application.

APPLICATION DEADLINE:

NOON ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2023

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

By applying for the High School Hockey Scholarship, applicants will also be considered for the Paul Donskov Legacy Scholarship. This scholarship honors the legacy, lifetime work and value Paul Donskov placed on education and honors his tireless passion to help youth hockey players advance and fulfill their academic and athletic dreams.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINALISTS AND SELECTED RECIPIENT

The selection process and announcement for each scholarship will take place in the spring. All finalists will be notified by phone and email. All others will be notified by email only. For more information, contact the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation at [email protected].