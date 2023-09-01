News Feed

More Information on the Paul Donskov Legacy Scholarship

Paul Donskov, age 76, of Columbus, Ohio passed away April 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Paul was a passionate builder of our game and a major contributor to the growth and development of youth hockey in central Ohio. During his time in Columbus, Paul served in various capacities including - General Manager, Hockey Director, Hockey Operations Consultant, Player Development Program Director, and Power Skating Instructor.

Paul and his family relocated to Columbus, Ohio in 1990 from London, Ontario. He immediately immersed himself into growing and developing the game in our city - and was critical in the leadership and direction of the Capital Amateur Hockey Association - central Ohio's first youth hockey organization. During his time with CAHA, Paul served as VP of the board and Director of Hockey Operations - driving significant growth and development opportunities for local players and families. In May of 2000, Paul founded Donskov Hockey Development. Since their inception, Donskov Hockey Development has been recognized throughout the world as a leader in hockey training, education and instruction - providing thousands of central Ohio youth hockey players world class opportunities and resources.

Paul was a very proud member of the Board of Directors for the Ohio "AAA" Blue Jackets. As an original member of the board - he was instrumental in helping grow and develop the program for elite youth hockey players in our city.

Paul Donskov was a visionary, builder, leader, and tireless advocate for the growth and development of the game in our city. His goal was always to lead, develop and promote positive hockey experiences for local players & their families.

This scholarship will honor his legacy, lifetime work and the value he placed on education. In addition, this scholarship will honor Paul's tireless passion to help youth hockey players advance and fulfill their academic and athletic dreams.

Paul Donskov Legacy Scholarship - Annual Requirements
The Paul Donskov Legacy Scholarship will be voted on annually by the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation - along with the Donskov Family. This special award honors graduating seniors who have best demonstrated and been recognized for their integration of academic and athletic excellence - along with other aspects, which may include leadership, entrepreneurship, community service and creative and performing arts. To be considered for the Paul Donskov Legacy Scholarship, please submit an application for the High School Hockey Scholarship.