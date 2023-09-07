cbj accept mobile tickets

Step 1A (Invitation from an email): Click on the "Accept Tickets" link in the email.

Step 1B (Invitation from a text): Click on the My Blue Jackets Account link in the received text.

Step 2: You will be directed to My Blue Jackets Account. If you currently have an account, sign in with your email address and password, making sure you use the same email address that your tickets were sent to. If you do not have a My Blue Jackets account, click "Create An Account Now."

Please note, if you have purchased tickets for an upcoming event through Ticketmaster.com using the same email address you used for your Blue Jackets tickets, you will be given the option to link these accounts and view all tickets here. This is an optional step and not a requirement to manage your Blue Jackets tickets.

Step 3: After you are signed in, you have completed the Ticket Transfer Process. You will receive a confirmation email with steps on how to view and save your tickets.

Step 4: Click any of the seats you have received to view your unique QR code.

It is highly recommended to add all your tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay before arriving to Nationwide Arena.

Step 5: Simply show the QR code to the ticket taker upon entering Nationwide Arena. If you have multiple tickets, you can see the next ticket by swiping right to left.