cbj accept mobile tickets

News Feed

blue jackets 2023 Traverse City release

Blue Jackets to participate in 2023 NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City, Mich. 
Family Value Pack

Columbus Blue Jackets launch Family Value Pack for 2023-24 Season
Jenner Summer Spotlight

Summer Spotlight: Jenner leads the way for the Blue Jackets
Roslovic summer spotlight

Summer Spotlight: Roslovic wants to keep getting better
blue jackets summer spotlight daniil tarasov

Summer Spotlight: Tarasov puts the 'big' in next big thing
blue jackets summer spotlight kent johnson

Summer Spotlight: Johnson made a big splash in his rookie season
blue jackets summer spotlight david jiricek

Summer Spotlight: Jiricek impressed in his first year with CBJ
blue jackets summer spotlight cole sillinger

Summer Spotlight: Sillinger looks to learn from difficult second season
American Red Cross and CBJ partner for month long campaign

American Red Cross and Blue Jackets partner for month long campaign
blue jackets summer spotlight kirill marchenko

Summer Spotlight: Marchenko was a bright spot for Blue Jackets
blue jackets prospect pool impressive nhl experts

Future is bright in Columbus as experts agree CBJ prospect pool impresses
blue jackets summer spotlight jake bean

Summer Spotlight: Bean hopes to rebound after injury-plagued season
Fanatics, Arena District, Columbus Blue Jackets, CBJ

Fanatics Sportsbook, Blue Jackets to open retail location on Friday
blue jackets summer spotlight elvis merzlikins

Summer Spotlight: Merzlikins approaching season as a chance to rebound
dek hockey finds a home at blue jackets foundation rink in whitehall

New Whitehall rink already serving the Central Ohio hockey community
blue jackets summer spotlight eric robinson

Summer Spotlight: Robinson set another career high in production
blue jackets summer spotlight andrew peeke

Summer Spotlight: Peeke has become a big part of the CBJ defense
blue jackets summer spotlight zach werenski

Summer Spotlight: Werenski ready to get back at it after tough injury

cbj accept mobile tickets

How to accept mobile tickets

Step 1A (Invitation from an email): Click on the "Accept Tickets" link in the email.

Step 1B (Invitation from a text): Click on the My Blue Jackets Account link in the received text.

Step 2: You will be directed to My Blue Jackets Account. If you currently have an account, sign in with your email address and password, making sure you use the same email address that your tickets were sent to. If you do not have a My Blue Jackets account, click "Create An Account Now."

Please note, if you have purchased tickets for an upcoming event through Ticketmaster.com using the same email address you used for your Blue Jackets tickets, you will be given the option to link these accounts and view all tickets here. This is an optional step and not a requirement to manage your Blue Jackets tickets.

Step 3: After you are signed in, you have completed the Ticket Transfer Process. You will receive a confirmation email with steps on how to view and save your tickets.

Step 4: Click any of the seats you have received to view your unique QR code.
It is highly recommended to add all your tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay before arriving to Nationwide Arena.

Step 5: Simply show the QR code to the ticket taker upon entering Nationwide Arena. If you have multiple tickets, you can see the next ticket by swiping right to left.