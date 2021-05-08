FINAL: Blue Jackets 5, Red Wings 4 (OT)

Fittingly enough for teams that entered the game just one point apart in the standings, the two squads played an even game, one that was tied 1-1 after a period and 2-2 after two. Following suit, it was 3-3 in the third and then 4-4 later in the frame. That meant overtime, where Max Domi ripped home the winner with 20.4 seconds left to go.

The Blue Jackets won a 5-4 final against Detroit in overtime on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena in the last game of the season.

Quote of the Game

Head coach John Tortorella: "We have been for the past two and a half weeks or so, seven or eight games, I think we've played some pretty good hockey. ... I am glad they are able to leave the season, a horrible season, with a win. We played hard. I think for the most part through the time we were eliminated, they played the right way. They tried to keep the integrity and the dignity of hockey for us, and let's get ready to start another year next year."

CBJ Standouts

Cam Atkinson notched goal No. 15 of the season and earned the 401st point in his CBJ career.

notched goal No. 15 of the season and earned the 401st point in his CBJ career. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored a goal and an assist and finished the season as the team's leading scorer with a 18-26-44 line while playing in all 56 games.

scored a goal and an assist and finished the season as the team's leading scorer with a 18-26-44 line while playing in all 56 games. Eric Robinson tallied, giving him a career-high eight goals on the campaign, and added an assist for a 3-3-6 line in the last seven games.

Quick Recap

The teams skated to a 1-1 draw through 20 minutes, with Detroit taking the lead 6:40 into the game as Jakub Vrana stayed red hot. The trade deadline acquisition scored for the eighth time in 11 games and for the second game in a series when he tipped a shot from Dennis Cholowski past Kivlenieks to give the Wings a 1-0 lead.

But Columbus didn't take long to tie it, making it 1-1 at the 10:16 mark. Seth Jones skated the puck up the ice and dropped it off to Patrik Laine, who trucked to the net and sent a one-handed pass cross the top of the crease for Atkinson to put home into the open cage behind goalie Calvin Pickard.

Both teams had chances to take the lead later in the frame -- Kivlenieks made one rebound save with his backside to the play, while Robinson couldn't score on a yawning cage on a rebound as well -- so it remained 1-1 after a period.

The Red Wings would reclaim the lead just past the midway point of the contest when Danny DeKeyser got on the board. He took a pass from Michael Rasmussen in transition and let go a slap shot as he hit the top of the left circle that got between the far arm of Kivlenieks and the goalie's body to give Detroit a 2-1 lead at 11:55.

For the second time in the game, though, Columbus answered quickly. Just 1:20 later, Bjorkstrand tied the score on one of The Maestro's patented wrist shots, as he took a drop pass from Robinson, skated to the right faceoff dot and blew a shot past the blocker of Pickard to make it 2-2.

Kivlenieks kept it a tie game early in the third with a nice shoulder save on Vladislav Namestnikov and a double stop on Sam Gagner. Those saves proved crucial as Robinson gave Columbus its first lead with a shorthanded goal at 6:43, as Nathan Gerbe fired wide but tracked the puck down then fed the New Jersey native in the left circle for a clapper past Pickard's blocker near side to make it 3-2.

But the Wings had the answer at the tail end of the power play, scoring with 11:55 to go and just two seconds left on the penalty to make it 3-3. Filip Hronek fired on Kivlenieks from the left circle, and while the CBJ goalie made the save, former Jackets forward Sam Gagner was there to chip the rebound home and tie the score.

Columbus replied, though, in the final minutes, as Jones fed Jack Roslovic as he skated along the right wing with speed on a late rush, and the central Ohio native ripped a shot past Pickard's glove to give the Jackets a 4-3 lead.

Just as quickly, the Red Wings had their second tying goal of the period. It came in a scramble, as Kivlenieks made an initial save on Cholowski only to see the puck squirt loose from his grasp, and Valtteri Filppila was there to slide the puck home from the crease to make it 4-4.

The late trading of goals meant overtime in the finale, and Kivlenieks made a big save early in the frame on Richard Panik's breakaway try. Max Domi also had a great chance with a minute left in overtime as he used his speed to try to score on a wraparound, but his shot bounced off Pickard and stayed in the crease for the goalie to cover.

Domi didn't miss his second chance to win it, though, as moments later, he got the puck in the slot, faked a pass to Jones and ripped a shot past Pickard for the winner in the finale.

Notable

Jones finished with three assists and Laine had two in the game. ... Kivlenieks finshed with 33 saves in his second career win in net. ... Bjorkstrand finished the season with 12 points (4-8-12) in the last 11 games. … Four Blue Jackets players skated in all 56 games -- Bjorkstrand, Atkinson, Robinson and Jones. … Gerbe had a 1-1-2 line in the series. … Columbus improved to 12-7-1 in season finales. … The Blue Jackets finished scoring first in 32 of 56 games. … Columbus improved to 6-12 in extra time this year (3-9 in 3-on-3 OT, 3-3 in shootouts). ... Columbus notched points in six of the last seven games of the season (3-0-3). … Tortorella earned his 673th career win, breaking a tie with Mike Keenan for 12th place in NHL history. … Columbus finished 4-3-1 this year vs. the Red Wings, including a 3-1-0 mark in Nationwide Arena. It was their only winning record against a Central Division foe. … The Blue Jackets have 43 wins all-time vs. Detroit, the most against any opponent.

Roster Report

Columbus made two changes to the skater lineup, inserting forward Stefan Matteau and defenseman Gabriel Carlsson in place of Kevin Stenlund and Gavin Bayreuther, with the latter sent to AHL Cleveland to finish the campaign. Scratches were forwards Yegor Chinakhov, Zac Dalpe, Stenlund, Kole Sherwood and Alexandre Texier; defensemen Mikko Lehtonen and Dean Kukan; and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. Dalpe, Texier and Korpisalo are all injured and Chinakhov remains in his native Russia after signing his entry-level contract last weekend.

Up Next

Columbus has completed the 2021 season and enters the offseason.