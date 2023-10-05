News Feed

Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by five players

Training camp roster now stands at 43 players as of Thursday afternoon

Team Update
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by five players, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.  The training camp roster now stands at 43 players, including 26 forwards, 13 defensemen and four goaltenders.

Columbus has loaned D Corson Ceulemans and D Stanislav Svozil to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.  The team has also announced that G Pavel Cajan (AHL contract) has been returned to the Monsters.  In addition, D Tim Berni and G Aaron Dell have been released from their tryout contracts.

The Blue Jackets, who are 3-2-1 in preseason play, return to action tonight when they host the Washington Capitals.  Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.  The games will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.