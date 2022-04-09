Gameday Guide: April 9 at Detroit

Two days after Columbus admitted it was short on energy in a 4-1 home loss vs. Philadelphia, the Blue Jackets had a pep in their step for morning skate ahead of tonight's game vs. Detroit .

The Blue Jackets were dealt another blow Saturday morning, but you wouldn't have known it by pregame skate.

"I can only speak for myself, but I was gassed Thursday, from the morning all the way up until the start of the game," Zach Werenski said. "You have those nights when you play 82 games in a season, and some days, you don't feel it. It's unfortunate when the whole team feels that way because there's no blending in, but I feel like guys after yesterday having an optional and getting here and getting some rest, it seems like guys had more energy today. We were snapping pucks around, so I expect to have a lot more energy from our group tonight."

The bad news? The Blue Jackets lose another player, as Sean Kuraly went into COVID protocol and will have to miss the game. That opens up another big hole down the middle, as Kuraly joins Boone Jenner and Alexandre Texier as centers who are out, not to mention such names as Yegor Chinakhov and Joonas Korpisalo.

In other words, the Jackets are without some big players, with head coach Brad Larsen saying the team will have to lean even more into its leaders.

"If anything, they're more important to us now," he said. "When guys go down, those are the guys who have to step up. You call yourself a leader on the team, go lead and lead by our foundation. Show me the work, give me the work. We don't score and we don't run up the goals, that's fine, but you want to see effort every night.

"That's the important thing for our group. That can't fall off no matter how banged up are, who we're playing that night, what night that is, that has to be imperative for our group."

3 Keys to the Game

A better effort: It almost goes without saying, but the Blue Jackets will be looking to have much more energy than Thursday night's loss.

Top guys going: Patrik Laine hasn't scored in nine games, while Oliver Bjorkstrand has one goal in seven. At some point, these guys will hit the score sheet again.

Make it a rivalry: It's Ohio vs. Michigan on a Saturday night. If you're looking for juice, that might be a good place to start.

Notable

Forward Jack Roslovic is set to play in his 300th NHL game tonight. … Zach Werenski is set to play in his 399th NHL game, while Patrik Laine will play in his 99th game with Columbus. … CBJ forward Justin Danforth has goals in three of the last five games. … With 11 goals on the year, both Werenski and Adam Boqvist are tied for sixth all-time in single-season tallies among CBJ defensemen. … Werenski has points in 16 of the last 21 games (5-14-19) and scored his 76th goal with the Jackets Monday, tying Nik Zherdev for 10th all-time in franchise history. He is three points shy of tying his career high set in his rookie campaign of 2016-17. ... Jakub Voracek's 46 assists this season are tied for the sixth most in franchise history, and with two helpers Monday night, he moved into 10th place in franchise history with 141 career assists. … Laine has a 19-18-37 line in the last 32 contests, plus 13 multipoint games in that span. … Gustav Nyquist's four shorthanded goals on the season are tied for second in the NHL. … The Blue Jackets have set a new franchise record this year with 21 come-from-behind wins. Columbus also has eight wins when trailing after two periods, second in the NHL and the second most in franchise history. … With 39 goals from defensemen, the Blue Jackets are fourth in the NHL in the statistic. … The teams have split the season series, with Detroit capturing a 4-1 game Oct. 19 in the Motor City and Columbus capturing a 5-3 game at home Nov. 15. … Columbus is 25-8-3 against Detroit since the 2012-13 season.

Projected Lineup

(Subject to change)

Gustav Nyquist - Jack Roslovic - Patrik Laine

Jakub Voracek - Cole Sillinger - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eric Robinson - Justin Danforth - Emil Bemstrom

Open - Brendan Gaunce - Carson Meyer

Zach Werenski - Andrew Peeke

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Boqvist

Jake Christiansen - Jake Bean

Dean Kukan OR Gabriel Carlsson

Elvis Merzlikins (confirmed starter)

Jean-Francois Berube

Scratches: Kent Johnson, Gavin Bayreuther, Nick Blankenburg

Unavailable: Sean Kuraly (COVID protocol); Yegor Chinakhov (upper body injury, day to day); Joonas Korpisalo (hip surgery, out for season); Boone Jenner (back, week to week); Daniil Tarasov (hip surgery, out for season); Alexandre Texier (indefinite leave of absence)

Roster Report: With Kuraly out, Larsen said he would likely go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, but was not sure yet who would go in. Johnson and Blankenburg signed Friday but will not join the team in a playing role until Monday.

This Day in CBJ History

April 9, 2010: Steve Mason stops all 45 shots he sees in regulation and overtime against Detroit at Nationwide Arena, but the Red Wings win 1-0 in a shootout in the season finale. That would remain tied for a franchise record for saves in a shutout until 2019.

April 9, 2013: Sergei Bobrovsky makes 30 saves in a 4-0 win vs. San Jose at Nationwide Arena that snaps a two-game losing streak amid a late-season playoff push.

April 9, 2014: Columbus clinches the second playoff berth in franchise history with a 3-1 road win over the Dallas Stars. The Blue Jackets started with a 1-0 lead in a game rescheduled because of a medical emergency suffered by Stars forward Rich Peverley when the teams first met March 10.

April 9, 2016: Scott Hartnell's power-play goal in overtime pushes the Blue Jackets to a 5-4 win vs. Chicago at Nationwide Arena in the season finale.