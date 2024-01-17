Jiricek learning on the job as a rookie defenseman

Chosen seventh overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, Ivan Provorov debuted in the world’s best league at age 19 and immediately had to adjust to what it takes to play at the highest level.

He was used to having the puck on his stick nearly every time he was on the ice when he was with Brandon of the WHL, but things were a little different when he got to the Flyers in 2016.

“Every mistake you make I feel gets magnified in a way compared to forwards,” Provorov said. “You’re the last layer before the goalie. I think sometimes, there’s an adjustment period coming from juniors or the AHL where you have to adjust your game a touch. I think my first year, it took me about 20 games to figure out that in juniors, I could have just held on to the puck as long as I wanted to, skate out of traffic and hold on until I skate into the zone or have somebody get open.

“Obviously, in the NHL, there’s other good players in the league, and teams are so well structured, so sometimes you just have to live to fight another day.”

Erik Gudbranson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 draft, also made his debut at age 19, suiting up with Florida in 2011. His general manager at the time, Dale Tallon, was excited to have him in the lineup, but he also knew that young defensemen have a long runway when it comes to reaching their potential.

“Whenever we chatted, he always said, ‘Wait until you get to 300 games. When you get to 300 games, you’re gonna notice a big difference,’” Gudbranson said recently. “And it was true for me. Maybe that stuck with me. That’s not to say you’re not playing well before that or after that, but I remember getting to that point and being like, oh, that light goes off a little bit.”

For Pascal Vincent, the Blue Jackets head coach lives and breathes hockey, and the consensus that comes up in his discussions is that most defensemen reach the peak of their abilities – where experience best meets peak athleticism and talent – from ages 27 to 29.

This is all a very long way to get into a story about David Jiricek. The Blue Jackets defenseman is at the start of what figures to be a long, decorated NHL career after being chosen sixth overall in the 2022 draft, and he’s off to an impressive start.

Jiricek shows flashes of brilliance, and he’s earned a regular spot in the CBJ lineup, posting a goal and eight assists with a minus-1 rating in 36 games in his second pro campaign in North America. He’s averaging 14:47 per game, including a career-high 21:01 on Dec. 29 when the Blue Jackets beat Toronto in overtime.

Having just turned 20 in late November, Jiricek is one of the top prospects not just in the organization but in the NHL, with Vincent and his staff trusted to help the talented defenseman navigate the difficult waters of learning at the highest level. The belief is Jiricek can be a No. 1 defenseman down the road if the right steps are taken, but especially for a blueliner, it’s a road littered with potholes, growth and learning experiences.

To this point, Jiricek is right on track, Vincent said.

"He's playing really well right now,” the head coach said. “I think we're putting him in a position to succeed, and sometimes we don't need to give more, just stabilize what we're doing right now. Build that confidence. He's made some real good plays offensively. I think this young man is just growing and growing and growing. He doesn't need to do more.

“He needs to just understand the game and get used to it and feel good about himself, and we see it more and more. It's just making sure that we manage the young man as a defenseman in the NHL. It's a hard job – a really hard job.”

For his part, Jiricek feels he’s coming along. His career has been one marked by success, as his unique combination of skills made him one of the most coveted prospects in the 2022 draft, and his game transitioned so well to the American Hockey League last year that he was an All-Star at age 19.

This year, he’s stuck in the NHL for most of the season, and while there have been ups and downs, he feels better as time goes on.

“It’s half the season right now,” he said recently. “Every game, I feel more comfortable to be here and play here, so with more minutes, it’s more confidence. I’m just trying to play hockey. For sure I’m a better player right now (than the start of the season). With the experience I have right now, I'm more comfortable right now.”

But one of the biggest challenges will be growing his game into one that works best at the NHL level. Jiricek has many physical attributes that will make him successful, including excellent size at 6-foot-3, a long stick that cuts down time and space in the defensive zone, tremendous vision with the puck and a rocket of a shot. He’s also not afraid to make a play, as when Jiricek makes a decision, he goes with it.

The issue is that aggressiveness is a two-way street; it serves him well, but he’ll also have to learn how to use to pick his spots as he gets more experience. The leopard isn’t going to change his spots, but he will have to understand how to deploy them.

“I’m just trying to play the same as I play two years ago, right?” he said. “For sure, I have to be more aware because they have better players. But I’ve been like that all my life. I’m just trying to bring it here and don’t be afraid to make some plays and be aggressive.

“With the confidence I'm feeling, I can do more. I can make some plays, some type of dangerous plays, but I can produce some offense after. Like on a 50-50 play on offense, I just decide to go. Sometimes it’s tough, maybe an odd-man rush on the other side, but sometimes it’s gonna work and we can score after that.”

Jiricek has been a healthy scratch the past two games as the coaching staff felt it is a good time to take a breather and let Jiricek work on areas of improvement in his game. Chief among them is skating, as Jiricek’s size and long limbs mean he’ll continue to grow into his body and get better on his feet as time goes on.

In the end, Jiricek is going to play at a high level in the NHL for a long time. Getting him on the path to reach his potential is a big part of the Jackets’ job, but it feels like a matter of when and not if he’ll be playing at an All-Star level.

"He's got confidence in this game,” Vincent said. “He's got this swagger about himself that we talked about, and he makes those decisions, whether it's the right one or the wrong one. I will say this – with the puck, he doesn't make too many (mistakes).

“He's making the good, right play more often than not, so I like that confidence. For young defensemen, you have to defend first, and that's what he's learning, the defensive part of his game. But he's improving. I like his compete. I like his puck decisions. I like his size. So we're working on a few details with him.”