Adam Boqvist activated off Injured Reserve

Boqvist has missed the past 13 games with a shoulder strain suffered against Los Angeles on December 5

By Blue Jackets Staff
By Blue Jackets Staff

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Adam Boqvist off Injured Reserve, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. 

Boqvist, 23, has missed the past 13 games with a shoulder strain suffered against Los Angeles on December 5.  He has recorded three assists with 14 shots on goal and a +3 plus/minus rating, while averaging 17:05 of ice time in 13 appearances with the Blue Jackets this season. 

The 6-0, 189-pound native of Falun, Sweden has collected 22-56-78 with 40 penalty minutes and 235 shots on goal in 187 career games with the Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks since being selected eighth overall by Chicago at the 2018 NHL Draft.  He was acquired in a trade by Columbus on July 23, 2021 and has totaled 16-33-49 with 20 penalty minutes and 146 shots on goal in 111 appearances with the club.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they host the Minnesota Wild.  Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.  Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m.  The game may also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 105.7 FM in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

